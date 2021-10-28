Wednesday’s Sports in Brief

HOCKEY

CHICAGO (AP)The former player at the heart of the Chicago Blackhawks assault scandal has come forward publicly. Kyle Beach tells TSN he felt ”alone and dark” in the days following the alleged assault in 2010.

Earlier this week, a report detailed how senior team leaders badly mishandled Beach’s allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted him.

The ramifications now stretch beyond Chicago. Florida coach Joel Quenneville is slated to meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday. Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff also is planning to talk to the commissioner next week. Both were with the Blackhawks when the allegations were first reported to team leadership.

An investigation, the results of which were released Tuesday, found that the allegations Beach made against then-assistant Brad Aldrich were largely ignored by the team for three weeks after a May 23, 2010, meeting discussing them took place.

Quenneville read from a prepared statement after the team’s morning skate Wednesday, saying he could not discuss the specifics because the investigation is ongoing.

SOCCER

Soccer player Josh Cavallo has come out as gay in a public statement ahead of the A-League season.

The 21-year-old Adelaide United midfielder said he’s the first player to openly come out while playing in Australia’s top-flight soccer league.

”I want to inspire and show people that it’s okay to be yourself and play football,” he said. ”It’s okay to be gay and play football.”

Cavallo said he’s received so much encouragement and support that he’s now asking himself the question: ”Why have I been hiding this burden for so long?”

The video, which the club posted along with the message ”Josh’s truth,” made instant headlines in Australia and his own post and the club’s version were widely shared.

MADRID (AP) – After another poor performance and yet another loss, Ronald Koeman couldn’t hang on any longer as Barcelona coach.

It took less than three months after Lionel Messi’s departure for Koeman to finally succumb as the pressure kept increasing and the Catalan club’s struggles continued.

Barcelona announced Koeman’s firing shortly after the team’s 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league. The loss followed a 2-1 home loss to rival Real Madrid in the ”clasico” at the Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday.

Koeman had said in a post-match interview Wednesday he didn’t know if his future with the club was at risk. He soon found out. Club president Joan Laporta informed the Dutch coach of his decision after the loss.

Captain Sergio Busquets had said Koeman shouldn’t be the only one to blame for the team’s poor performances.

PRO FOOTBALL

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Retired NFL player Brett Favre has repaid $600,000 in state welfare money he accepted for speeches where he didn’t appear, but the state attorney general could sue Favre if he doesn’t pay interest owed on the amount, the Mississippi auditor.

Auditor Shad White said Favre paid the $600,000 to the auditor’s office this week. White sent the former Green Bay Packers quarterback a letter Oct. 12 demanding $828,000, which was the $600,000 plus $228,000 in interest.

Of the $228,000, White said: ”If he does not pay that within 30 days of our demand, the AG will be responsible for enforcing the payment of the interest in court.”

Favre is not facing criminal charges, but former Mississippi Department of Human Services director John Davis and other people have been charged in one of the state’s largest embezzlement cases. Allegations of misspending came to light in early 2020 when Davis and five others were indicted.

BASEBALL

SAN DIEGO (AP) – San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller has hired a pitching coach before landing a manager.

Preller hired Ruben Niebla away from Cleveland, saying a number of factors made the Guardians’ assistant pitching coach and Southern California native too good to pass up even as San Diego’s managerial search stretched to three weeks.

Niebla, 49, has been Cleveland’s assistant pitching coach for the last two seasons. Before that, he spent seven seasons as the Guardians’ minor league pitching coordinator. Overall, he spent 21 seasons in Cleveland’s organization.

He is widely credited with helping develop starters such as Shane Bieber, former Padres farmhand Corey Kluber, Mike Clevinger – who’s now with San Diego – Trevor Bauer, Triston McKenzie, Aaron Civale, James Karinchak and Zach Plesac. Clevinger was traded to San Diego in 2020 and spent this season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.