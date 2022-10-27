BASEBALL

TAMPA, Fla, (AP)New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager.

Boone agreed last October to a three-year deal with a team option for 2025. In his fifth season as manager, New York sprinted to a 61-23 record in early July, sparking comparison with the 1998 champion Yankees. But hampered by injuries, the Yankees went 38-40 the rest of the way.

Cleveland extended the Division Series to five games before New York was swept in four games by Houston in the AL Championship Series. The Yankees have not appeared in the World Series since winning their 27th championship in 2009.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Adam Wainwright will pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals next season, choosing to return for an 18th and final year with the club even as longtime teammates Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina head off into retirement.

The 41-year-old Wainwright informed the NL Central champions of his decision to return shortly after they were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Wainwright did not pitch in either game in part because he had struggled with his delivery late in the season.

Wainwright finished 11-12 with a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts, his first losing season in which he made at least 20 starts. He earned $17.5 million on a one-year deal last season. Terms of his contract for 2023 have not been disclosed.

FOOTBALL

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) – Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice with the New York Jets and is expected to play Sunday against New England after requesting to be traded last week.

Moore, in his second season, has been disappointed in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he has had during the Jets’ surprising 5-2 start. He was held out from practice last Thursday and Friday and didn’t travel with the team to Denver, where New York won its fourth straight on Sunday, 16-9.

Moore worked out with team trainers over the weekend, checked back in with the team Monday and practiced Wednesday.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) – The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick in 2023.

The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits. Last year, he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks in a resurgent season.

BASKETBALL

BOSTON (AP) – Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for using inappropriate language and ”recklessly making contact with” a referee.

Williams was given a technical foul and then ejected in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 120-102 loss at Chicago on Monday night after he was called for an offensive blocking foul while defending Zach LaVine.

Williams jumped in protest and made what crew chief Marc Davis told a pool reporter after the game was ”intentional physical contact” with referee Cheryl Flores. Williams will sit out Friday night when Boston hosts Cleveland.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game.

Signed in late August, the deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is worth about $16.7 million. That includes base and supplemental pay, as well as compensation tied to the school’s multimedia and sports-apparel agreements with Learfield and Nike, respectively, and an annual expense allowance.

Davis received a five-year deal after succeeding retiring Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams in April 2021.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – UConn freshman forward Ice Brady, a top recruit for the sixth-ranked Huskies, will miss the season because of a dislocated right kneecap.

Brady’s injury is another setback for a team that’s already missing Paige Bueckers, the former national player of the year who will miss the season while recovering from a torn ACL in her left knee.

SOCCER

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) – The Australian soccer team has issued a three-minute video highlighting Qatar’s human rights record, including its treatment of foreign workers and restrictions on the LGBTQI+ community, and demanding genuine reform as a legacy of the Gulf country’s staging of the World Cup.

In the video, 16 players read a sentence or two each from a statement. Football Australia also released a separate statement that said: ”The tournament has been associated with suffering for some migrant workers and their families and this cannot be ignored.”

The gas-rich emirate has been fiercely criticized in the past decade for its treatment of migrant workers, mostly from south Asia, who were needed to build tens of billions of dollars’ worth of stadiums, metro lines, roads and hotels.

The Socceroos are one of 32 teams competing at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup and have added their voices to a growing list of players from competing nations highlighting the issues.

COLLEGE

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors approved new guidance to members on name, image and likeness activities, clarifying how schools, coaches and staffers can be involved with athletes’ endorsement and sponsorship deals.

The latest clarifications to the NCAA’s interim NIL policy create no new rules, but are intended to give athletic departments a better idea of what types of support fall outside existing bylaws.

Broadly, the NCAA said schools can not be involved in sourcing, negotiating or facilitating NIL deals for their athletes. Services related to NIL deals, such as legal review of contracts, can only be provided if those same services are available to the entire student body.