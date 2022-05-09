HORSE RACING

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)With favorite Epicenter and Zandon dueling in front, Rich Strike came charging up the rail in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from far back in the 20-horse field to beat 4-1 favorite Epicenter by three-quarters of a length. Zandon was another three-quarters of a length back in third at Churchill Downs in front of a crowd that included former President Donald Trump.

Rich Strike had the second-biggest upset in the race’s 148-year history. He paid $163.60 to win. Only Donerail in 1913 had a higher payout of $184.90.

Rich Strike wasn’t even in the Derby field until Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched, making room for the chestnut colt trained by Eric Reed.

NBA

The Sacramento Kings have agreed to hire Golden State assistant Mike Brown as their head coach.

A person familiar with the decision confirmed on Sunday that Brown will take over the franchise with the longest playoff drought in NBA history. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the hiring.

ESPN first reported that Brown would get the job. Brown previously had two stints as head coach in Cleveland where he guided the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007 and had one stint as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brown is expected to remain with the Warriors for the rest of their playoff run.

– By AP Sports Writer Josh Dubow.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Memphis guard Ja Morant is unlikely to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against Golden State on Monday night after injuring his right knee on a play with Jordan Poole that the teams are debating from the Grizzlies’ 142-112 loss Saturday night.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday he doesn’t expect Morant to be available with Memphis trailing the Warriors 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Morant, who limped off with 6:19 remaining in the game, was unable to do any basketball activity Sunday, Jenkins said.

MLB

PHILADLEPHIA (AP) – The New York Mets released second baseman Robinson Cano prior to Sunday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The move comes a week after the slumping Cano was designated for assignment despite nearly $45 million remaining on his contract.

The Mets announced the news in their pregame notes and after manager Buck Showalter met with reporters prior to Sunday’s games.

Now that he has been released by the Mets, a team could sign him for a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum this season and also pay the $710,000 minimum in 2023.

GOLF

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) – Max Homa closed with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory over Keegan Bradley in the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.

Homa, who finished at 8-under 272 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, won for the fourth time in his career and third time in the last 15 months.

Bradley started the day with a two-shot lead, gave it away on the par-5 second hole and took it back on the par-4 eighth before Homa finally took command for good on the back nine.

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) – Thorbjorn Olesen finished eagle-birdie for the second straight day for a one-shot victory Sunday in the British Masters.

Olesen closed with a 1-over 73 to finish a stroke ahead of Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (68) at The Belfry. South Africa’s Justin Walters (71) and Scottish pair Connor Syme (70) and Richie Ramsay (71) shared a three-way tie for third.

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) – Steve Flesch rallied from four shots behind with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot victory in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, his second title at the TPC Sugarloaf.

Flesch also won this tournament in 2018, his only other win on the PGA Tour Champions.

David Toms finished one shot behind along with Padraig Harrington (64) and Fred Couples, who birdied the last hole for a 66.

AUTO RACING

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Max Verstappen used an aggressive early pass on Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc then controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Sunday to pick up his third win of the season.

The reigning world champion started third but Red Bull quickly got the best of Ferrari for a second consecutive race.

Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had locked out the front row in qualifying for Ferrari, but Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz. He then set his sights on Leclerc and used a strong outside pass on the ninth lap to claim the lead.

DARLINGON, S.C. (AP) – Joey Logano bumped leader William Byron from behind on the next to last lap to win the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

Logano, the pole-sitter, tracked Byron for about 25 laps until catching him and hitting him hard in the rear bumper turn three. Byron slid into the wall and Logano went on to his first win of the season, breaking a 40-race winless drought.

Tyler Reddick was second followed by Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez. Byron fell to 13th.

TENNIS

MADRID (AP) – Carlos Alcaraz capped another impressive week with a straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday to win the Madrid Open and become the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles.

After victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, the Spanish teenage sensation comfortably defeated No. 3 Zverev 6-3, 6-1.

Zverev was trying to win his second consecutive Madrid title, and third overall.

BOXING

LAS VEGAS (AP) – WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol retained his title by defeating Saul ”Canelo” Alvarez by unanimous decision Saturday night.

The unbeaten Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs), who has held a version of his belt since May 2016, handed Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) just the second defeat of his career.

Alvarez moved back up to the heaviest weight of his career to contend for the 175-pound title.

LONDON (AP) – Kell Brook is retiring from boxing.

The 36-year-old Briton, who was world welterweight champion from 2014-17, said in an interview with British newspaper The Sunday Telegraph: ”It’s over for me. I’ll never box again.”

His last fight was his win over longtime rival Amir Khan in a grudge match in February. He ends his career 40-3.

The finest moment of Brook’s career came when he beat Shawn Porter to win the world title in 2014. He was beaten by Gennady Golovkin, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford but earned plaudits in the process.

MMA

PHOENIX (AP) – Lightweight Charles Oliveira shook off two big punches from Justin Gaethje and choked him out to win by submission in the first round at UFC 274 on Saturday night.

Oliveira (33-6, 1 no-contest) had to vacate the title after missing the 155-pound limit by a half-pound at Friday’s weigh-in, leaving Gaethje (24-4) as the only fighter who could take the championship belt.

The bout had plenty of action, including two knockdowns and a takedown by Gaethje. The Arizona native allowed Oliveira up each time and it backfired when the jiu-jitsu specialist knocked him to the ground and took his back, submitting him at 3:22 of the opening round.

Carla Esparza (20-6) took the strawweight title eight years after losing it in the co-main event, working a patient fight to beat Rose Namajunas (12-5) in a split decision.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) – Top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Southern California beat Florida State 3-1 Sunday to win it’s second consecutive NCAA women’s beach volleyball championship.

USC (37-1) made its fifth appearance in the NCAA championship and extended its winning streak to 36 -the second longest streak in program history. The Women of Troy won their fifth national title and back-to-back NCAA crowns for the second time (2016-17).

