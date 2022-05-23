GOLF

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Justin Thomas matched a PGA Championship record Sunday when he rallied from a seven-shot deficit at Southern Hills, and then saved his most exquisite shot-making for a three-hole playoff to defeat Will Zalatoris.

He closed with a 3-under 67, matching the low score of a final round made difficult more by nerves than the wind. He seized control in the playoff with a 3-wood to 35 feet on the 301-yard 17th hole for a two-putt birdie.

He tapped in for par and stood erect with a smile, a mixture of joy and disbelief.

Mito Pereira, a 27-year-old from Chile playing in only his second major, took a one-shot lead to the final hole and drove into a creek to make double bogey.

Zalatoris joined Thomas at 5-under 275, and they played on when Pereira faltered.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship on Saturday after a painful third round at Southern Hills.

He posted a 79 for his highest score ever in the PGA. It also was his third-highest score in a major.

When the third round ended, the PGA of America announced that the 15-time major champion had withdrawn from the final round. It was his first withdrawal from a major in his professional career.

Woods was 21 shots behind third-round leader Mito Pereira of Chile.

This was less about a chance to win and more about the noticeable limp as he gingerly walked at Southern Hills.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Trevor Cone birdied the closing hole at Blue Hills for a 2-under 70 and a one-stroke victory over Taylor Montgomery in the AdventHealth Championship.

It was the second Korn Ferry Tour win for the 29-year-old Cone, who has played the circuit since 2018. He finished at 16-under 272.

MJ Daffue (72) was third, two shots back.

HORSE RACING

BALTIMORE (AP) – Early Voting held off hard-charging favorite Epicenter to win the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

Early Voting stalked behind the leaders for much of the race before moving into the lead around the final turn.

The Preakness was run without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike after his owner prioritized extra rest.

Early Voting went off at 5-1. Epicenter finished second for a second consecutive Triple Crown race.

Trainer Chad Brown won his second Preakness after doing it with the same owners in 2017 with Cloud Computing. Jockey Jose Ortiz won his first Preakness.

NFL

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jadeveon Clowney’s running it back with Myles Garrett and the Browns.

The free agent defensive end, who revived his career last season with Cleveland, agreed Sunday to re-sign with the team for 2022, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.

Clowney, who had nine sacks while playing opposite Garrett, will sign a one-year contract worth up to $11 million, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

The 29-year-old and 2014 No. 1 overall pick had his most sacks since 2018 with Houston while playing in 14 games last season for Cleveland. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with incentives last April with the Browns.

– By AP Sports Writer Tom Withers.

AUTO RACING

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Scott Dixon used a breathtaking run of more than 234 mph Sunday to post the fastest Indianapolis 500 pole run in history.

The New Zealander will lead the field to green in ”The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for the fifth time in his career.

Dixon turned four laps at an average of 234.046 mph around Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His average broke Scott Brayton’s pole-winning record set in 1996 of 233.718 mph.

Arie Luyendyk holds the four-lap qualifying record of 236.986 mph, also done in 1996 but not in a run for the pole.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Ryan Blaney had to go two extra laps after thinking he had already won NASCAR’s All-Star race and $1 million on Sunday.

Blaney stayed in front through a green-white-checkered finish after a caution came out just yards before he got to the line the first time at Texas.

Blaney’s crew was already celebrating the victory in the pit and the driver had already lowered the window net after crossing the start-finish line.

Pushed by his Penske teammate Austin Cindric on the restart, Blaney was able to stay in front and hold off Denny Hamlin.

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) – Max Verstappen reclaimed the Formula One points lead Sunday as the reigning world champion won the Spanish Grand Prix for his third consecutive victory after Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari broke down while he was comfortably in front.

Verstappen needed an assist from Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to get the victory. Perez was leading the race after Leclerc had abandoned when his team told him to let Verstappen to pass on Lap 49 of 66.

Perez finished second ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell in third. Verstappen overtook Leclerc in the standings and now leads by six points after six races.

SOCCER

MANCHESTER, England (AP) – Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s team scored three times in five minutes Sunday to come from behind and beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale to avoid being toppled by challenger Liverpool. City won the title by one point.

City was trailing 2-0 to Villa until Ilkay Gundogan began the comeback in the 76th. Rodri equalized two minutes later and Gundogan put City in front in the 81st.

Burnley’s six-season stay in the Premier League is over after a 2-1 loss to Newcastle.

PARIS (AP) – Kylian Mbappe celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes, then scored a hat trick after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid on Saturday.

France’s World-Cup winning star stood on a platform near the center circle as he addressed fans at Parc des Princes, moments before the season’s final home game against Metz.

Mbappe stood alongside president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who had just announced the three-year deal.

A person with knowledge of the deal earlier told The Associated Press Kylian Mbappe had signed for three more years. His existing contract ended in June.

– By AP Sports Writers Jerome Pugmire and Rob Harris.

SWIMMING

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) – Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus broke the women’s 400-meter freestyle world record at the Australian swimming championships on Sunday.

Titmus finished in 3 minutes, 56.40 seconds in the final at the South Australian Aquatic Centre to improve on Katie Ledecky’s previous mark of 3:56.46 that the American set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Titmus beat Ledecky for Olympic gold in the 400 and 200 and finished behind the American star in the 800-meter freestyle final at the Tokyo Games last year.

OBITUARY

PRAGUE (AP) – Jiri Zidek Sr., voted the best Czech basketball player of the 20th century and the first Czech inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame, has died. He was 78.

The Czech Basketball Federation announced the news on Saturday, saying he had a long-term illness without elaborating.

The 6-foot-9 Zidek, nicknamed Andrej, was one of the best European centers of his time. He played 257 games for Czechoslovakia, and was regularly the team’s top scorer.

—

