BASEBALL

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Pete Rose dismissed questions Sunday about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor him because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor.

Rose, though, had no trouble reminiscing about the 1980 World Series champion Phillies team that was honored before Sunday’s game.

After initially getting booed lightly, the 81-year-old Rose received a standing ovation from Phillies fans – many not even born or too young to remember baseball’s hit king in his prime – when he walked onto the Citizens Bank Park field for the first time since he received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball in August 1989.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Whit Merrifield scored on an overturned call to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins and split the four-game series.

Merrifield was originally called out at the plate trying to score the game-winning run, but the call was reversed after Twins catcher Gary Sanchez was deemed to have interfered with Merrifield.

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected for arguing the call, the eighth time in his career he was thrown out of a game and third this season.

Replay officials ruled Sanchez did not establish a clear lane for Merrifield, whose right foot collided with Sanchez’s left leg as he slid into home plate. The out would have ended the inning. Sanchez argued that he left a path.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both homered and drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals outlast the New York Yankees 12-9, completing a three-game sweep.

St. Louis won its season-high seventh straight in a slugfest that took 4 hours, 25 minutes – the longest nine-inning game in the majors this season.

DJ LeMahieu homered for the Yankees, who have lost five in a row. It’s their worst skid since a seven-game slide last September.

St. Louis (60-48) moved a season-best 12 games over .500 with its first regular-season series sweep of the Yankees. The surging Cardinals moved two games ahead of second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

New York still has the best record in the American League but its lead in the AL East is down to 9 1/2 games over Toronto, the first time it’s been single digits since June 15.

St. Louis became the first team to sweep the Yankees in a series of at least three games this year. Atlanta and the New York Mets are the only clubs in the majors to avoid that fate so far.

NEW YORK (AP) – Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start all season, pitching the New York Mets past the Atlanta Braves 5-2 for their 12th victory in 14 games.

Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the first-place Mets finished with 19 strikeouts – including three in a row from closer Edwin Diaz to end it. They took four of five from Atlanta in their NL East showdown, extending their division lead to 6 1/2 games over the defending World Series champions.

DeGrom (1-0) retired his first 17 batters – 12 on strikeouts – before walking No. 9 batter Ehire Adrianza with two outs in the sixth. Dansby Swanson followed with a two-run homer on the 76th and final pitch from deGrom, making it 5-2.

NFL

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – Tony Boselli, the first pick in Jacksonville Jaguars history, was among eight members of the Class of 2022 enshrined Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Jaguars played the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL preseason opener Thursday night, so No. 71 Boselli jerseys filled the seats. A five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro left tackle in seven seasons in Jacksonville, Boselli saw his career cut short by injuries. But his dominant performance earned him a gold jacket.

Linebacker Sam Mills, defensive back LeRoy Butler, defensive linemen Bryant Young and Richard Seymour, wide receiver Cliff Branch, coach Dick Vermeil and longtime head of officiating Art McNally joined Boselli in a class of guys who waited several years – some decades – to get the call.

Young delivered the most emotional speech when he broke down honoring his son, Colby, who died of pediatric cancer at age 15 in 2016. Young, who excelled at defensive tackle in an era filled with talented players at the position, had 89 1/2 sacks and earned four Pro Bowl selections in a 14-year career spent entirely with the San Francisco 49ers.

Vermeil gave the longest speech, blowing past the 8-minute limit by 15. The former Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs coach seemed to thank everyone who helped him reach the stage. He credited players for his success and specifically pointed out fellow Hall of Famers Kurt Warner and Isaac Bruce.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – The Cleveland Browns’ training camp hasn’t lacked for drama because of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s NFL disciplinary case over sexual misconduct allegations.

Now, there’s a new storyline involving running back Kareem Hunt – even if the head coach insists the 27-year-old’s fight for an extension is ”normal.”

The NFL’s rushing leader in 2017 demanded a trade after the team denied his request for a long-term contract extension, holding himself out of team drills Friday and Saturday in protest, but rejoining on Sunday. Hunt was not made available to speak with the media.

Hunt took part in all offensive sets on the sunny afternoon before voluntarily running post-practice sprints in the sweltering 90-degree heat. He was joined by backup quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen.

Hunt is in the final season of a two-year, $12 million extension signed in 2020. If the Cleveland-area native is on the active roster for all 17 games, he will earn $6.25 million this season.

GOLF

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Joohyung ”Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II.

A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake.

The victory gave Kim instant membership on the PGA Tour, making him eligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week. He is No. 34, assured of playing two postseason events and with a reasonable shot at getting to the finale at East Lake.

Sungjae Im, who finished seven holes Sunday morning to take the 54-hole lead, had a 68 and tied for second along with John Huh (67).

Kim is the first PGA Tour winner born after 2000. Jordan Spieth was 19 when he won the John Deere Classic for his first tour win.

Rickie Fowler nailed down the final spot among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup that advance to the postseason, even though he missed the cut. Justin Lower was set to be in the top 125 until missing a 6-foot par putt on the last hole.

MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) – Ashleigh Buhai recovered from losing a five-shot lead at the Women’s British Open by beating In Gee Chun on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff Sunday to win her first major title.

With the light fading, the South African golfer made a superb bunker shot on the 18th hole to leave herself with a short par putt. Chun drove into a pot bunker, had to hit wedge out and wound up making a bogey. Buhai calmly rolled in her winning putt from 3 feet and then clutched her face in relief, before being drenched in champagne, water and other beverages by her entourage.

Buhai entered the final round with a commanding five-shot lead and was still three strokes ahead before a triple bogey on the par-4 15th that put her level with Chun. She then missed a short birdie putt on the par-5 17th that would have restored a one-shot lead. Both players missed long birdie putts on the 18th as they settled for a playoff after finishing on 10-under 274.

Buhai shot a 4-over 75 in the final round, while Chun carded a 70. Hinako Shibuno of Japan, the 2019 champion, finished one shot back in third after missing a chip from just off the green that would have made it a three-way playoff.

AUTO RACING

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) – Kevin Harvick ended a 65-race winless drought that lasted nearly two years with his sixth victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

Harvick’s win shakes up the playoff race with just three races remaining in the regular season, leaving little time for drivers to earn a spot in the 16-car postseason, and gives a boost for a veteran that entered the weekend No. 17 in points.

NASCAR has had 15 different Cup winners this season. If there are two new winners over the last three races, a driver with one win will be eliminated from the 16-car playoff with a tiebreaker based on points. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are top-10 drivers in points, but they have not finished first to put their postseason positioning in peril.

Harvick’s No. 4 Ford pulled away from Bubba Wallace and the rest the field following a restart with 35 laps to go at the FireKeepers Casino 400. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver took advantage of clean air, helping him coast to his 59th victory, including five wins since 2018 on the two-mile oval in the Irish Hills region of southern Michigan.

Harvick had not won since claiming a NASCAR Cup Series postseason race on Sept. 19, 2020, at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Wallace finished second in his No. 23 Toyota – 2.9 seconds behind Harvick – followed by Denny Hamlin in his No. 11 Toyota.