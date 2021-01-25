Weekend Sports in Brief

NFL

The teams for the Super Bowl are set, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC title game, and the Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC final.

Tom Brady will lead his new team, the Buccaneers, in a first-of-its-kind home game, but without the usual home-field advantage.

The showdown will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, where Brady’s Bucs will be the first team in the 55-year history of the Super Bowl to play on home turf.

Because of restrictions in place due to COVID-19, Tampa Bay’s home stadium will only be about a quarter full when the Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs opened as a 3.5-point favorite.

The 43-year-old Brady will expand on his record by playing in his 10th Super Bowl, hoping to expand on another record by winning a seventh title, but the first one in his new home of Tampa Bay.

And 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs will be trying for back-to-back titles, something no quarterback has done since – who else? – Brady, back in his 2003-04 heyday with the New England Patriots.

NEW YORK (AP)Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL to become a broadcaster.

Olsen announced Sunday that he is ending his 14-year career to join Fox as a game analyst.

The first tight end with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Olsen, 35, played for the Bears, Panthers and Seahawks.

In his nine seasons with Carolina, Olsen made three Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl and had 524 catches for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also was a team leader for the Panthers.

Olsen spent his final season in Seattle, making 24 receptions and scoring once. Overall, he made 742 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 TDs.

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford are planning to part ways.

The Lions and Stafford have mutually agreed to explore the possibilities of trading him, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke Saturday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team and Stafford did not announce the decision.

Stafford expressed an interest in being traded after the season ended and the team responded by tabling the idea until a new general manager and coach were hired, the person said.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Lions hired Aaron Glenn to be their defensive coordinator.

Glenn joins new coach Dan Campbell’s staff after spending the past five seasons as the secondary coach for the New Orleans Saints.

Before his tenure in New Orleans, Glenn was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns. He also worked as a personnel scout for the New York Jets for two seasons.

MLB

WASHINGTON (AP) – All-Star closer Brad Hand has agreed to a deal with the Washington Nationals, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the contract was still not official and is pending the successful completion of a physical exam.

The 30-year-old left-hander is poised to become Washington’s closer after leading the majors with 16 saves during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Hand joins the back end of the bullpen that already includes Will Harris, Daniel Hudson and Tanner Rainey.

– By AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno.

NEW YORK (AP) – The Yankees made another high-risk offseason addition to their starting rotation, acquiring right-hander Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday for four prospects.

Pittsburgh received right-handers Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith.

Taillon, 29, has not pitched since May 1, 2019, following his second Tommy John surgery.

MMA

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Dustin Poirier stopped Conor McGregor with a flurry of punches midway through the second round Sunday, avenging his loss to the Irish superstar with a knockout victory at UFC 257.

Poirier (26-7) caught McGregor with a series of shots to the head before buckling his knees with two left hands. Poirier then sent McGregor to the canvas with a short right hand and finished it swiftly, setting off stunned excitement among the few thousand screaming fans allowed inside the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

In his first fight in a year, McGregor (22-5) had a strong first round before he was stopped by punches for the first time in his mixed martial arts career.

GOLF

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) – Si Woo Kim birdied two of the final three holes to finish an 8-under 64, rallying past late-charging Patrick Cantlay by one shot to win The American Express on Sunday for his third PGA Tour victory.

A year after Kim withdrew from the desert tournament because of a back injury following an awful first round, he began the final round with a share of the lead as he attempted to win for the first time since the 2017 Players Championship.

The 25-year-old South Korean wrapped up his third bogey-free round of the tournament – all on the Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course – with a two-putt par on the 18th to finish at 23-under 265.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – Jessica Korda closed with a 5-under 66 and holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, the LPGA Tour season opener.

Korda won for the sixth time on the LPGA Tour, and it was her first victory in nearly three years.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Englishman Tyrrell Hatton shot a 6-under par score in the final round to win the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship by four strokes after third-round leader Rory McIlroy faded with an uninspired even-par 72 and dropped to third.

Hatton carded a closing 66 to finish 18 under par and secure a sixth European Tour title, a victory that will go a long way towards securing a second Ryder Cup appearance in September.

Australia’s Jason Scrivener recorded an eagle and five birdies in a back nine 29 to claim second place.

LA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii (AP) – Darren Clarke won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship by two strokes Saturday for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory, playing the back nine in 6 under in a closing 8-under 64.

The 52-year-old former British Open winner from Northern Ireland started the back-nine run with birdies on Nos. 10-11, added two more on 13 and 14, made a 10-foot par save on 15 and birdied 16 and 17. He parred the 18th to cap the bogey-free round in the first event of the year.

SOCCER

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) – Four soccer players from Brazilian club Palmas died in a plane crash Sunday while traveling separately from the team after testing positive for the coronavirus, the club said.

The club’s president also died in the crash after the plane suddenly plunged to the ground at the end of the runway while on takeoff in the northern state of Tocantins, the team reported. The pilot also died.

The players were on their way to Goiania, in the central region of the country, to play a match against Vila Nova.

TRACK AND FIELD

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke the world indoor shot put record at an American Track League meet on Sunday.

Crouser tossed the shot put 22.82 meters (74 feet, 10+ inches) on his first attempt to break the mark of 22.66 (74-4\) set by Randy Barnes on Jan. 20, 1989. Crouser’s record is pending ratification.

The 28-year-old Crouser’s heave went so far that it nearly landed out of the area designed for the competition. He also had another toss that went 22.70 meters (74-5}).

HORSE RACING

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Knicks Go went to the lead right out of the gate and dared the other 11 runners in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational to catch him.

Nobody came close.

Picking up by far the biggest purse of his career, and doing so with ease, the heavily favored Knicks Go won the fifth running of the Pegasus on Saturday – his fourth consecutive victory, one that pushed his lifetime winnings to about $3 million.

OBITUARY

TORONTO (AP) – George Armstrong, who captained the Toronto Maple Leafs to four Stanley Cups in the 1960s, has died. He was 90.

His death was announced Sunday by the Maple Leafs, who said he died of heart complications, citing his family.

Armstrong had 296 goals and 417 assists over 21 seasons for the Leafs, including 12 seasons as team captain, and remains the franchise’s leader in games played, variously listed at 1,187 or 1,888. The right wing had 26 goals and 34 assists in 110 playoff games.

