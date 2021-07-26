Weekend Sports in Brief

OLYMPICS

SAITAMA, Japan (AP)For the first time since 2004, the U.S. men’s basketball team has lost in the Olympics. And the Americans’ quest for a fourth consecutive gold medal is already in serious trouble.

France – the team that knocked the Americans out of contention in the Basketball World Cup two years ago – dealt the U.S. a major blow once again. Evan Fournier’s 3-pointer with just under a minute left put France ahead to stay in what became a 83-76 win over the Americans on Sunday in the opening game for both teams at the Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. had won 25 consecutive Olympic games, last losing at the Athens Games 17 years ago and settling for a bronze medal there.

TOKYO (AP) – The U.S. women’s gymnastics team’s bid for a third straight Olympic title is off to a rocky start.

The four-woman group led by Olympic champion Simone Biles finished second to Russia during qualifying.

That’s the first time the Americans have failed to lead at the end of any major event in more than a decade.

Biles topped the all-round with a total of 57.731 points but lacked her usual precision. The 24-year-old made significant mistakes on three events. Russia’s team score of 171.629 was more than a full point ahead of the U.S., though both teams will start from scratch in the finals.

TOKYO (AP) – Positive COVID-19 tests knocked Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau out of the Olympic golf tournament Sunday, in a pair of surprises that reinforced the tenuous nature of holding a massive sports event during a global pandemic.

Word of Rahm’s positive test came from the Spanish Olympic committee about four hours after USA Golf delivered the same news about DeChambeau.

They are among the best-known of the some 11,000 athletes descending on Japan for the 17-day sports festival at which negative COVID tests – but not vaccinations – are required to participate.

MLB

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The trade is pending physicals. Pittsburgh is sending approximately $1.4 million to the Padres in the deal.

Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game this month. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324. He’ll join a potent Padres infield that includes Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer.

Pittsburgh is receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-hander Michell Miliano in the swap. The MLB trade deadline is this Friday.

– By AP Sports Writer Will Graves.

NFL

HOUSTON (AP) – Deshaun Watson plans to report to Houston Texans training camp Sunday, a person familiar with his decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The person added that the quarterback still wants to be traded and is reporting solely to avoid being fined.

Watson would have faced fines of $50,000 a day if he didn’t report. Players were reporting for COVID-19 testing and meetings on Sunday with practice scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

– By AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken.

GOLF

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) – Cameron Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66 on Sunday, winning the 3M Open by two strokes for his third career victory.

The 26-year-old Champ had five birdies in a bogey-free round to finish at 15-under 269 at TPC Twin Cities. Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel tied for second.

Champ jumped from 142nd to 49th in the FedEx Cup standings, with the top 125 getting into the playoff opener.

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) – Minjee Lee won the Evian Championship for her first major title, overcoming a seven-stroke deficit and beating Jeongeun Lee6 with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

In the playoff, Lee hit a 6-iron from 190 yards to 8 feet on the par-5 18th and two-putted for birdie. Lee6 hit into the creek fronting the green and made a bogey.

Lee won for the sixth time on the LPGA Tour.

SUNNINGDALE, England (AP) – Stephen Dodd birdied the final hole for a one-stroke victory in the Senior British Open, holding off challenges from Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke to secure his first major title.

Dodd closed with a 2-under 68 at Sunningdale for a 13-under 267. Jimenez, the 2018 winner, shot a 65 to finish second. Clarke was another shot behind after a 67.

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) – Nicholas Dunlap won the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship on Saturday at The Country Club of North Carolina, beating Cohen Trolio 3 and 2 in the 36-hole final.

The 17-year-old Dunlap, from Huntsville, Alabama, won three straight holes to take control and finished off the 18-year-old Trolio, from West Point, Mississippi, with a par win on the par-3 34th.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR has penalized the Hendrick Motorsports teams of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman for engine allocation infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Elliott’s No. 9 team and Bowman’s No. 48 were found in violation of a rule that covers engine assembly.

A statement from Hendrick Motorsports released Thursday said the violations were the result of an administrative error that resulted in a sealed engine assigned to Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet being unintentionally allocated to the No. 48.

WNBA

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta Dream interim head coach Mike Petersen stepped down because of health reasons Saturday night and will be replaced by assistant Darius Taylor.

Petersen took over the head coaching spot a week before the start of the season when Nicki Collen left to become Baylor’s head coach. He was an assistant with the team since 2018 and has coached basketball for nearly 40 years at a variety of levels.

He will move into an advisory role for the team’s front office.

SOCCER

MANCHESTER, England (AP) – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a contract extension through at least the 2023-24 season, the club said Saturday.

The show of confidence in Solskjaer follows a second-place finish in the Premier League and a trip to Europa League final. The deal includes an option for 2024-25.

The Norwegian was hired in December 2018 as an interim replacement for Jose Mourinho, and he was made permanent later that season.

OBITUARY

BOSTON (AP) – Gloria Ratti, a champion of women’s running who rose from a finish line volunteer at the Boston Marathon to vice president of the race’s organizing body, has died at 90.

A fixture at the historic marathon for decades, Ratti died Saturday after ”a courageous battle with cancer,” the Boston Athletic Association said.

A native of South Boston, Ratti started volunteering at the marathon’s finish line in the 1960s after her husband Charlie became an avid runner. She is credited with making pivotal changes to improve the timing of athletes and promote gender equality.

