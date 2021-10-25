Weekend Sports in Brief

MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals plan to announce Monday that bench coach Oliver Marmol will be promoted to replace fired manager Mike Shildt, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the team hadn’t revealed the hiring publicy.

The Cardinals dismissed Shildt, the former National League manager of the year, over organizational differences on Oct. 14, a week after St. Louis lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a walk-off homer in the wild-card game. The Athletic first reported Sunday night that Marmol would be introduced the next morning.

– By AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker.

ATLANTA (AP)Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games to two, exorcising the demons of last year’s NLCS – when Atlanta squandered 2-0 and 3-1 leads against the Dodgers – and advancing to face the AL champion Astros.

Game 1 is Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Braves will be going for their first Series title since 1995.

Rosario, acquired in a flurry of deals just before the July 30 trade deadline that rebuilt the Braves’ depleted outfield, set an Atlanta franchise record and became only the fifth player in baseball history to record 14 hits in a postseason series. He was an easy choice as MVP of the series.

NFL

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tom Brady became the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Chicago Bears 38-3 for the best seven-game start in franchise history.

The defending Super Bowl champions won their fourth straight game, improving to 6-1 and avenging one of their five regular-season losses from a year ago.

Brady completed 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards and four TDs. Mike Evans caught No. 600 and finished with six catches for 76 yards and three TDs. Brady finished with 602 touchdown passes.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – Alabama inched up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football Sunday behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Cincinnati.

The Bulldogs (63 first-place votes) are a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week in the latest AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, and the Bearcats remain second.

The Crimson Tide jumped up a spot past Oklahoma after blowing out Tennessee. The now fourth-ranked Sooners were shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late.

No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan both held their spots. Oregon moved up three spots to No. 7. No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 Mississippi round out the top 10.

Five ranked teams lost this weekend, including two in the top 10. Penn State dropped 13 spots to No. 20 after losing in a record nine overtime periods to Illinois. Oklahoma State fell from No. 8 to 15th after losing at Iowa State.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) – Oregon running back Travis Dye became the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to score touchdown on four consecutive carries during the 10th-ranked Ducks game against UCLA on Saturday.

Before Dye’s record day, six players shared the mark with TDs on three consecutive carries, including Illinois’ Howard Griffith and Virginia’s Tiki Barber. Cal’s Joe Ayoob was the last to accomplish it on Sept. 23, 2005, against New Mexico State.

The junior also became the seventh Oregon running back since 2000 with at least four rushing touchdowns in a game. The school record is five, shared by Kenjon Barner and Saladin McCullough.

GOLF

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday when the 64-year-old made a 6-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Doug Barron in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Barron birdied the par-5 18th hole for a 4-under 68. Langer followed with a birdie for a 69 to catch him at 14-under 202. Both had 6-foot birdie putts on the 18th in the playoff. Barron’s hit the right edge, leaving Langer to make the winner.

He surpassed the record for oldest winner held by Scott Hoch, who was 63 when he teamed with Tom Pernice Jr. to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends in 2019.

Langer won for the 42nd time on the PGA Tour Champions, closing in on the record of 45 set by Hale Irwin.

CHIBA, Japan (AP) – Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and closed with an eagle for a 5-under 65 and a five-stroke victory in the Zozo Championship.

Matsuyama was runner-up to Tiger Woods in the Zozo Championship in 2019, the last time the PGA Tour event was held at Narashino Country Club. It was played last year in California because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) – Jin Young Ko closed with an 8-under 64 and birdied the first playoff hole to beat Hee Jeong Lim and win the BMW Ladies Championship, the 200th victory on the LPGA Tour by a South Korean player.

Ko won for the second straight time, and third in her last five starts. The LPGA Tour said she is projected to return to No. 1 in the world over Nelly Korda, who did not play.

Lim led by four strokes going into the final round and shot 68 to join Ko at 22-under 266.

MALLORCA, Spain (AP) – Jeff Winther of Denmark closed with an even-par 70 for a one-shot victory in the Mallorca Golf Open, his first title on the European Tour.

Winthen finished at 15-under 265 for a one-shot victory over Pep Angles (67) and Jorge Campillo (69) of Spain, and Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden, who had a 68.

TENNIS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – An apparent change on border entry requirements for the Australian Open may allow unvaccinated players to compete at the first tennis major of 2022 after undergoing 14 days in quarantine.

Last week, high-ranking federal and state government political leaders said players who hadn’t received two doses of a recognized COVID-19 vaccine were unlikely to get visas for the Jan. 17-30 tournament at Melbourne Park.

Early Monday, a leaked email from Tennis Australia to the WTA Players’ Council, reported by the New York Times and Melbourne’s The Age newspaper, suggested unvaccinated players would likely be granted a visa but must do two weeks in isolation in a quarantine hotel.

Fully vaccinated players would not have to undergo quarantine.

AUTO RACING

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Max Verstappen held off Formula One title rival Lewis Hamilton over the final thrilling laps of the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday to win his eighth race of the season and double his lead in the championship standings.

Verstappen, who entered the Circuit of the Americas with a six-point lead over Hamilton in the standings, now leads the seven-time champion by 12 points with five races remaining.

Hamilton in his Mercedes was bearing down on Verstappen over the final 18 laps and had cut the Red Bull driver’s lead to less than 1 second by the final lap. But he couldn’t make the pass at the end and settled for second.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Kyle Larson drove to yet another victory, his ninth of the year and most meaningful to date in his new job with Hendrick Motorsports.

Larson drove the No. 5 Chevrolet to victory lane at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, the 17th anniversary of a Hendrick plane crash that killed all 10 people aboard. The plane was traveling to a race in Virginia and among those killed was Rick Hendrick’s only son.

The victory was Larson’s third consecutive and fourth win over the last six playoff races. Larson has now won three-straight races twice this season and is the first driver to do that since the late Dale Earnhardt in 1987.

Larson is locked into the Nov. 7 championship finale, and the remaining three spots in the winner-take-all title race will be settled next Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Ty Gibbs won for the fourth time this season in the Xfinity Series, with his victory at Kansas Speedway on Saturday leaving the championship race wide open.

Austin Cindric finished second and AJ Allmendinger was third.

Gibbs is not racing for the championship, so all four spots in the title finale remained open heading into next week’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

Sam Mayer knocked out two playoff drivers when he triggered a crash that ended the race for Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton. Mayer and Gragson are teammates at JR Motorsports, and Gragson was just above the cutoff line at Kansas.

FIGURE SKATING

LAS VEGAS (AP) – As Nathan Chen struggled at Skate America, Vincent Zhou won his first major title to show the United States has two legitimate men’s medal hopes at the Beijing Olympics.

Until Saturday night, the 22-year-old Chen had won every competition he entered. That streak ended at 14.

With two of his lowest-scoring events of the Olympic quadrennial, Chen took the bronze medal at the Orleans Arena with a 269.37 total.

Zhou, the 2019 world bronze medalist, won with 295.56 points for the first Grand Prix victory of his career. Japan’s Shoma Uno, the reigning Olympic silver medalist, took the silver in Vegas, narrowly edging Chen with 270.68 points.

U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won by a tiny margin. They maintained their lead from Saturday’s rhythm dance and won the first Grand Prix of the figure skating season with a total of 209.54 points. They edged teammates and training mates Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who were second both days to take the silver with 208.23.

Russia’s Alexandra Trusova won the women’s event. She had the greatest margin of victory in the women’s event in 13 years. Her total of 232.37 points was more than 15 ahead of countrywoman Daria Usacheva, the 15-year-old taking silver at her Grand Prix debut.

BOXING

ATLANTA (AP) – Shakur Stevenson stepped up in weight class and jabbed his way to a second world title early Sunday, beating Jamel Herring by technical knockout in the 10th round of their junior lightweight championship fight.

The former featherweight champion applied steady pressure throughout, and Stevenson (17-0) leaned on the jab that helped him to a silver medal in the 2016 Olympics.

Herring (23-3) never went down, but as the fight wore on he suffered substantial damage above both eyes. The fight was stopped briefly with 2:35 left in the 10th so that his badly bleeding right forehead could receive attention from his corner.

When action resumed, Stevenson pressured relentlessly. Herring’s eye kept bleeding badly and the fight was stopped for good at 1:30 of the 10th.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports