MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The Final Four pairings for the NCAA Tournament are set.

Kansas faces Villanova, then it’s Duke-North Carolina for the first time in the tournament in New Orleans on Saturday.

Kansas is the lone remaining No. 1 seed, and reached the national semifinal with a 76-50 win over Miami. Villanova advanced to its third Final Four in the last six tournaments with a 50-44 victory over Houston. Duke, led by retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, beat Arkansas 78-69 as Coach K reached his 13th Final Four. North Carolina, under coach Hubert Davis, beat upstart Saint Peter’s 69-49.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Two of the four-team field for the Women’s NCAA Tournament are set.

Defending national champion Stanford is headed back to the women’s Final Four after topping No. 2 seed Texas 59-50. The Cardinal will be in their 15th Final Four in program history and play either North Carolina State or Connecticut in the national semifinals in Minneapolis.

Top-seeded South Carolina advanced to its second straight Final Four with an 80-50 victory over Creighton. The Gamecocks are in the Final Four for the fourth time in seven tournaments and will face either Louisville or Michigan.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Arizona State has hired Natasha Adair to coach women’s basketball.

The school announced Sunday the former Delaware coach will replace Charli Turner Thorne, who retired earlier this month after 25 years leading the Sun Devils.

A former player at South Florida, Adair spent the past five seasons at Delaware, where she went 95-58 with consecutive 20-win seasons.

AUTO RACING

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Ross Chastain bumped and banged his way around the final overtime lap at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday for first career Cup win and upstart NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing’s first trip to victory lane.

Trackhouse is owned by former NASCAR driver Justin Marks and entertainer Pitbull and is in its second season of competition.

Chastain is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer from Florida who was swallowed by Trackhouse this season when Marks bought out Chip Ganassi’s entire NASCAR team.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing scored their first victory of the season Saturday in the Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

It was Allmendinger’s first win through six races this season, and first for Kaulig, which dominated the Xfinity Series last year and this year has added two Cup cars to its program.

Austin Hill finished second for Richard Childress Racing to give Chevrolet a 1-2 sweep. Cole Custer finished third in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing and was followed by seven more Chevrolet drivers as General Motors dominated the Saturday race on the permanent road course.

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) – Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc three laps from the end of Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for his first win of the season and 21st of his career.

The race under floodlights was held two days after an attack on a nearby oil depot by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Leclerc was aiming for back-to-back victories after winning the season-opener in Bahrain last Sunday but Verstappen overtook him on Lap 47 of 50 after some thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing.

Leclerc remains top after two races. Lewis Hamilton got one point for Mercedes in 10th place after starting 15th.

GOLF

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Scottie Scheffler won the Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday for his third title in his last five starts and moved to No. 1 in the world.

One year after losing in the championship match, the 25-year-old Scheffler never trailed against Kevin Kisner, building a 3-up lead through six holes and closing him out with a par on the 15th for a 4-and-3 victory.

Scheffler never trailed in the semifinal win over Dustin Johnson or against Kisner.

In the morning semfinals, Scheffler beat Johnson 3-1, and Kisner edged Corey Conners 2 up. Conners beat Johnson 3 and 1 in the consolation match.

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) – Atthaya Thitikul won the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA Tour title, three-putting for bogey on the second hole of a playoff to outlast Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

After Koerstz Madsen’s 15-foot bogey putt hit the edge of the cup and stayed out away, the 19-year-old Thitikul rolled her 10-foot par try close and holed out for the breakthrough victory.

At 19 years, 25 days, Thitikul is the youngest winner on the LPGA Tour since Brooke Henderson in the 2016 Portland Classic at 18 years, 9 months, 23 days. The Thai player also has two victories on the Ladies European Tour.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) – Chad Ramey won the windswept Corales Puntacana Championship for his first PGA Tour title, beating Ben Martin and Alex Smalley by a stroke.

Ramey closed with a 5-under 67, completing a two-putt par on the par-4 18th after Martin missed a 6-foot birdie try that would have forced a playoff.

Martin, the leader after each of the first three rounds, closed with a 70. Smalley finished with a 67.

DOHA, Qatar (AP) – Ewen Ferguson of Scotland won the Qatar Masters for his first DP World Tour title, closing with a 2-under 70 in high wind for a one-stroke victory.

Ferguson finished at 7-under 281 at Doha Golf Club.

Playing partner Chase Hanna was second. The American shot a 71.

SAILING

Tom Slingsby and his defending champion Team Australia sped ahead of rivals Nathan Outteridge of Team Japan and Jimmy Spithill of Team USA to claim SailGP’s $1 million, winner-take-all Season 2 championship on a crazy Sunday on San Francisco Bay.

Nicknamed ”Red Mist” for his occasional flashes of temper on the water, the redheaded Slingsby expertly steered his foiling catamaran, the ”Flying Roo,” to sailing’s biggest cash prize for the second time since 2019.

OBITUARY

Joe Williams, who coached Artis Gilmore and tiny Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament championship game against mighty UCLA, died Saturday. He was 88.

Williams, who also coached at Furman and Florida State, died in Enterprise, Mississippi, while in hospice care after a lengthy battle with cancer, his son Joe Williams Jr. said.

The Dolphins, Led by the 7-foot-2 Gilmore and unranked to start the season, beat Western Kentucky, Iowa, Kentucky and St. Bonaventure on their way to the NCAA Tournament championship game. They scored more than 100 points 18 times that season, including three times in the tournament.

In the final, UCLA won 80-69 for its fourth consecutive national championship and sixth in seven years.

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) – Florida Atlantic softball coach Joan Joyce, the only coach in the program’s 28-year history whose numerous claims to fame included once striking out Ted Williams, has died, the school announced Sunday.

Joyce died Saturday, the school said, without disclosing the cause. She was 81.

Joyce was inducted into the International Women’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1989. She spent 19 years as a member of the LPGA Tour – needing only 17 putts to get through a round in 1982 – and also served as FAU’s women’s golf coach from 1996 through 2014.

