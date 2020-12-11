Weghorst scores 2 in Wolfsburg’s comeback win over Frankfurt

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP)Wout Weghorst scored twice as Wolfsburg came from a goal down to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 and move up to fourth in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Wolfsburg was heading for defeat thanks to a Bas Dost penalty for Frankfurt with 15 minutes remaining before Maximilian Philipp flicked a cross up onto the nearby arm of Frankfurt defender Stefan Ilsanker. Weghorst hammered the resulting penalty past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Weghorst won the game for Wolfsburg in the 88th minute with a first-time finish off a through ball from Xaver Schlager which split the Frankfurt defense.

Wolfsburg stays unbeaten after 11 league games and moves above Borussia Dortmund to fourth, two points off leader Bayern Munich. Frankfurt is ninth.

The game was between teams in the Bundesliga with the most draws and offered few chances until the 55th when Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic got into an excellent position in a two-on-two situation but slipped and shot over the bar.

Frankfurt wasted that chance but was soon gifted another when Wolfsburg defender John Brooks shoved Martin Hinteregger in the back at a free kick. The penalty was given after a video review and Dost stepped up to score as goalkeeper Koen Casteels jumped the wrong way.

