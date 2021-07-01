Weiberg takes over as Oklahoma State athletic director

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Chad Weiberg officially is Oklahoma State’s athletic director.

Weiberg had been deputy athletic director under Mike Holder since 2017. Oklahoma State announced the succession plan for Weiberg to take over in March, and it became official on Thursday.

Weiberg called it a dream job.

”To get that call and for it actually to happen is still hard for me to wrap my mind around that I am standing up here today,” he said.

Holder has been named athletic director emeritus.

As deputy athletic director, Weiberg was the chief operating officer. He was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the athletics department, was Holder’s administrative liaison for football and men’s basketball and was responsible for football scheduling.

Weiberg completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at Oklahoma State, where he earned a master’s degree in business administration in 2002.

He steps in for Holder, who was named athletic director in 2005. During his run, major upgrades were completed at T. Boone Pickens Stadium, and the Cowboys became a perennial Top 25 football program under coach Mike Gundy. The Sherman E. Smith Training Center, the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center and the $70 million O’Brate baseball stadium opened on Holder’s watch.

”There were challenges in those 16 years – some economic downturns and everything else that you thought would change the plan, but it didn’t and just kept going,” Weiberg said. ”It’s remarkable to see in any circumstance, but in that short timeframe, I think it is just incredible, and makes my job much easier.”

Oklahoma State announced Wednesday that Reid Sigmon will be the new deputy athletic director. He comes to Oklahoma State following a four-year run as deputy athletic director at Tennessee.