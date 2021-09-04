Welch scores Wyoming’s go-ahead TD with 47 seconds left

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Sean Chambers connected with Treyton Welch up the middle for a go-ahead 21-yard touchdown with 47 seconds leftand Wyoming edged Montana State 19-16 on Saturday.

Wyoming was held to three points through three quarter before Xazavian Valladay put the Cowboys ahead 9-7 with a 2-yard rush early in the fourth. Welch’s TD capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive after Montana State had taken a 16-12 lead with 2:17 to go on Treyton Pickering’s 1-yard TD grab.

It spoiled the debut of Montana State’s first-year head coach Brent Vigen, who was Wyoming’s offensive coordinator for the previous seven seasons.

Chambers was 15-of-26 passing for 196 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Welch had two catches for 25 yards. Valladay rushed for 77 yards and Chambers also carried it 14 times for 51 yards.

Matthew McKay passed for 200 yards and one touchdown for Montana State. Isaiah Ifanse rushed 16 times for 103 yards.

Blake Glessner made a 53-yard field goal to pull Montana State within 10-9.

—

