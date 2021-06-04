Wes Clarke’s 23rd homer leads South Carolina past Virginia

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)Wes Clarke hit his nation-leading 23rd home run of the season and South Carolina opened the Columbia Regional with a 4-3 victory over Virginia on Friday.

Clarke homered in the first to break a tie with Florida State’s Mat Nelson for the NCAA lead.

South Carolina (34-21) was held to two hits through five innings, but Clarke and Josiah Sightler hit back-to-back ground-rule doubles in the sixth to help tie it a 3. Five straight Gamecocks reached with two outs in the sixth, taking the lead on Colin Burgess’ RBI single to left.

Clarke was 2 for 4 and Sightler had two RBIs.

South Carolina starter Brett Kerry left in the third with an apparent neck injury. Julian Bosnic (4-2) pitched 3 2/3 innings of one-run relief and Daniel Lloyd picked up his second save by striking out four over the final three innings.

Zack Gelof homered in the third and singled home a run in the fourth to give Virginia (29-24) a 3-1 lead. Starter Andrew Abbott (8-6) struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.

—-

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51