West Brom-Arsenal Preview

Mikel Arteta was “devastated” after Arsenal’s Europa League exit on Thursday, but has full belief in his ability to lead the Gunners.

Arsenal drew 0-0 with Villarreal, meaning former boss Unai Emery had the last laugh as his team progressed to a final against Manchester United.

The Gunners sit ninth heading into Sunday’s meeting with West Brom, who may well already be relegated by the time they take to the field at Emirates Stadium, and European qualification will now have to be achieved via a manic push in Arsenal’s last four games.

“I feel the pressure all the time because I want to do as well as I can for the team, for every supporter I have here and for the fans and today is a big disappointment, because we tried everything to win that game,” Arteta told BT Sport.

“I think everybody’s job is always under scrutiny. “I wouldn’t be sitting here if I don’t (think I could do it). You will see it, it’s not about talking, it’s about showing it on the pitch.”

While Arsenal are facing the prospect of failing to qualify for Europe for the first time since 1996, West Brom are starting down the barrel of an immediate return to the Championship.

It would be a first managerial relegation for Sam Allardyce, whose team have taken just two points from the last nine on offer after initially putting together what looked to be the start of a mini-resurgence with wins over Chelsea and Southampton.

“We’ve had problems with the consistency of our performances,” Allardyce said. “I’m very pleased with the backroom staff I inherited and the players because our performances have consistently got better. “But sadly, we haven’t got enough wins.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette was only fit to feature from the bench against Villarreal. He has been a big miss for Arsenal lately, and has scored four goals in his three Premier League appearances against West Brom, netting a brace in a 4-0 win at the Hawthorns in the reverse fixture.

West Brom – Sam Johnstone

One player who cannot be blamed for West Brom’s seemingly inevitable drop down to the second tier is Johnstone, who has made more saves (146) than any other Premier League goalkeeper this season. West Brom may well be hard pushed to keep hold of the shot-stopper heading into next term.

KEY OPTA FACTS

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the sixth Arsenal player to score 10+ goals in each of their first four Premier League seasons with the club after Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Olivier Giroud and Lacazette.

Allardyce has lost 17 Premier League games against Arsenal (W5 D7), only losing more games in the competition versus Manchester City (18). In fact, Allardyce has never won an away game against Arsenal in the Premier League (D3 L11), losing on each of his last nine visits.

Victory for Arsenal would see West Brom relegated from the Premier League for a joint-record fifth time (along with Norwich City). It would be their 11th top-flight relegation (only Birmingham City with 12 have suffered more), while it would be manager Allardyce’s first relegation from the Premier League.

Arsenal have scored in all 25 of their Premier League meetings with West Brom, the best 100% scoring record one side has against another in the competition.

West Brom have lost more top-flight matches against Arsenal (65) than they have versus any other side in their history, with 39 of those defeats arriving in London. The Gunners, though, have lost seven home Premier League games in 2020-21; they last lost more home league matches in a single campaign in 1929-30 (nine).