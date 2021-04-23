West Brom-Aston Villa Preview

Sam Allardyce has challenged his West Brom players to win five of their remaining six matches if they are to stay in the Premier League, starting with victory at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Southampton gave West Brom hope of avoiding relegation, but that momentum was killed off by a 3-0 loss at Leicester City in midweek.

The Baggies are now nine points from safety with six matches remaining, including games against Arsenal, Liverpool and high-flying West Ham.

Allardyce accepts that his side now face an almighty task if they are to remain in the division, but is not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

“We need to win five out of six to have a sniff,” Allardyce, who has a reputation for dodging relegation, said after the heavy loss to Leicester. “We’ll give it our best shot. It’s a tall order, but it’s trying to win as many games – starting with Villa on Sunday. We’ve got to bounce back and do our best.”

Villa head into the match on the back of defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City, leaving them now effectively battling for a top-half finish in the remaining weeks of the season.

It is a far cry from 12 months ago, however, when Villa were scrapping for their lives in the relegation zone – something Dean Smith believes opposite number Allardyce can take solace from.

“We were seven points adrift with four games to go last season,” Smith said. “They are going to battle and scrap but we have to focus on ourselves. As for ourselves, we still have lots to play for. There’s lots of bonus money to play for alongside everything else.

“This is only our second season back in the Premier League and we are still building to become a force again. Consistency is the key for us moving forward.”

KEY PLAYERS

Aston Villa – Anwar El Ghazi

Villa are set to be without Jack Grealish for a ninth match running, placing additional pressure on their other attacking players, such as winger El Ghazi.

He is expected to return to the starting line-up here and he boasts a great record against West Brom, scoring four league goals against them during his time in English football – his best return against any side.

West Brom – Mbaye Diagne

The Senegal international scored in West Brom’s win at Chelsea and assisted a goal in the victory against Southampton, but he was ineffective in Thursday’s defeat to Leicester.

Diagne has been a focal point up top since joining in January, but he needs to hit a scoring streak if Allardyce’s side are to have any serious hope of avoiding relegation.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Villa are looking to secure their first league double over West Brom since the 2008-09 season, when the Baggies were relegated to the Championship.

– West Brom have won their last two away league games against Villa (excluding play-offs), which is as many as they had in their previous 21 such visits to Villa Park (W2 D6 L13). Only once have they won three league games in a row away to their Midlands rivals, doing so between 1899 and 1902.

– Allardyce’s side have had a player sent off in each of their last three meetings with Villa in all competitions, with Jake Livermore seeing red after 37 minutes in the reverse fixture.

– Villa have won their last three Premier League games against promoted sides, starting with a 3-0 victory against West Brom back in December. They last won four consecutive such games in the top flight in the 2003-04 campaign (five in a row).

– West Brom have won just one of their last 17 Premier League matches played on Sunday (D5 L11), a 1-0 victory at Manchester United in April 2018. The Baggies have drawn three and lost six of their nine Sunday games this season.