West Brom-Crystal Palace Preview

Sam Allardyce has claimed keeping West Brom in the Premier League would go down as his “greatest achievement”.

The Baggies face one of Allardyce’s old clubs Crystal Palace, who he guided to safety in 2016-17 after keeping Sunderland up the year before, on Saturday, sitting eight points from safety.

Appointed in December, Allardyce has overseen just two league victories so far. The former England manager has never been relegated from the top flight, but the situation for West Brom looks dire heading into the run-in.

“We turned more victories in at Palace than we did at West Brom. The big slip up is too many draws compared to victories,” Allardyce said. “We can only hold ourselves accountable for that. Left us in a more difficult position than we were in at Palace.

“Only 10 games left. This would be the greatest achievement because of the number of points we need with 10 games to go. A lot more difficult.”

Roy Hodgson succeeded Allardyce at Palace, with the ex-Liverpool boss proceeding Allardyce as the England manager – a position which he took on after impressing with West Brom.

“It’s a big game. I understand where Sam is coming from. They’re in a good spell for them and they’ll be looking to improve (Saturday),” Hodgson said. “It’s a difficult Premier League game, both teams are looking to win and we won’t be in any way fooled that they want it more so it might be a little bit easier for us.

“They’re playing well at the moment, so were Fulham when we played them. We need to show the same desire to win as our opponent.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Christian Benteke

Benteke has scored five goals in 21 Premier League games this season, just one fewer than he managed in his previous three campaigns combined (six in 71 games).

West Brom – Matheus Pereira

Pereira has been involved in eight Premier League goals this season (five goals, three assists), at least twice as many as any other West Brom player. However, the Brazilian has not scored or assisted in any of his last seven appearances for the Baggies.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Palace have won three of their last four Premier League meetings with West Brom (D1), winning 5-1 at the Hawthorns in the reverse fixture.

• After a run of eight league games between December and February in which they conceded at least twice, West Brom have shipped just two goals in their last five Premier League matches. However, the Baggies have also scored just twice in this run (W1 D3 L1).

• Palace have failed to score in their last three home league games, as many as they had in their previous 14 at Selhurst Park. The Eagles haven’t gone four home league games without a goal since their first four of the 2018-19 campaign.

• Wilfried Zaha has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games against West Bromwich Albion, netting a brace in the reverse fixture at the Hawthorns.

• Allardyce has faced former sides Everton (0-1) and Newcastle (0-0) in his last two Premier League games. This game will see him become just the second manager to play three consecutive Premier League games against former clubs after current Palace boss Hodgson in August 2018 (West Brom, Fulham and Liverpool).