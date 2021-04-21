West Brom-Leicester City Preview

Brendan Rodgers shrugged off questions over his Leicester City future, as his side prepare to take on West Brom.

Leicester progressed into the FA Cup final – their first since 1969 – on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Southampton, though the Foxes find their place in the top four under threat.

They sit third on 56 points, with Chelsea and West Ham just one behind, and Liverpool three back in sixth place.

Tottenham are in seventh, six points behind Leicester, and sacked their manager Jose Mourinho on Monday, amid the furore over their participation in the now-collapsed European Super League.

Julian Nagelsmann is said to be Spurs’ preferred candidate to replace Mourinho, though Rodgers has also been linked. Yet Leicester’s boss insists he has no plans on leaving.

“It’s football, there is always speculation around, every job which comes up there will always be different managers speculated to go in,” he said.

“Tottenham is a fantastic club, it’s a huge club but my focus is here. I’m at a world-class training facility, the project we’re in here we still want to develop and have a lot of work to do.

“I have a great connection with the players, the board and we have plans to keep progressing. While I have the energy, the happiness and see that challenge continuing I’m very happy to be here. You can’t stop gossip but I don’t think about it.”

Leicester have lost their last two league games, but West Brom have won both of theirs, scoring eight goals in the process, though Sam Allardyce knows the Baggies must look out for the Foxes’ dangermen.

“We’ve got to look after maybe the best pairing in the Premier League at the moment,” he said. “[Kelechi] Iheanacho and [Jamie] Vardy are probably two of the most dangerous forwards in the Premier League.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

Vardy has scored six goals in his last seven Premier League starts against West Brom, though all of these strikes have come at the Hawthorns.

West Brom – Callum Robinson

Robinson netted West Brom’s third goal in their win over Southampton last time out – the first time he had scored a Premier League goal against any team other than Chelsea – and he has proven his worth as the Baggies look to complete another great escape.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Leicester’s Iheanacho has scored seven goals in his last five Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 63 appearances in the competition. His eight goals this season is his joint-highest return in a single campaign in the competition (also eight in 2015-16).

•Only Peter Odemwingie (22 in 2010-11), Romelu Lukaku (21 in 2012-13) and Saido Berahino (15 in 2014-15) have had a hand in more goals in a single Premier League campaign for West Brom than Matheus Pereira in 2020-21 (13).

•Allardyce will be looking to become the first Premier League manager to beat Leicester with four different clubs, having previously done so with Bolton, West Ham and Everton.

•Following victories against Chelsea (5-2) and Southampton (3-0), West Brom will be aiming to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 2012 (a run of four), while the Baggies last scored three or more goals in three consecutive top-flight matches back in September 1982.

•None of the nine Premier League meetings between Leicester and West Brom have been won by the home side (D2 L7) – only Bournemouth vs Watford has been played more in the competition without the home side ever winning (10 games).