West Brom-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Jose Mourinho insisted he puts pressure on himself every day after Tottenham suffered a third successive league defeat.

Spurs lost 1-0 to Chelsea on Thursday, making it three Premier League defeats on the bounce for the first time since 2012.

However, a rather spiky Mourinho insisted the pressure is nothing knew for him, as he looked ahead to Sunday’s clash with struggling West Brom.

“I put pressure on myself every day. I don’t need others to put pressure on me, I put pressure on myself every day,” he said. “Since 2012 without three defeats in a row, correct? How long since a title? Maybe I can give one.”

Without the injured Harry Kane, Spurs have struggled to create many good chances in their last two matches, but Mourinho expected such issues to arise.

“It’s always the old story that a team cannot depend on one player, other players have to step up. Even the best players in the world, when player X is not there, they miss it,” he said. “We can have many examples of what these players mean for certain teams and for sure Harry is very important for us. Apart from (Son Heung-min), they are not the players who can score eight, 12 goals in a season, these are not their characteristics so we have to fight with what we have, and against West Brom without Harry, we have to win that match.”

West Brom threw away a lead as they lost to Sheffield United on Tuesday, and Sam Allardyce knows the Baggies will face a side determined to overturn their poor form.

“I know the fight Jose will put in the side to overcome that three game defeat. It doesn’t make it any easier for us, no game will be between now and the end of the season,” he said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Son Heung-min

Son has been directly involved in 16 goals in his last 15 Premier League appearances against promoted sides, scoring nine and assisting seven, though has been out of sorts in recent matches, especially without the talismanic Kane.

West Brom – Sam Johnstone

Baggies goalkeeper Johnstone has been one of the few bright points for West Brom this season, though he conceded his 50th Premier League goal in their 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United in his 21st appearance, the joint-quickest a goalkeeper has ever conceded 50 in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• West Brom manager Allardyce has faced Mourinho more often without winning than any other manager in the top-flight (P12 D3 L9), while Mourinho has only faced David Moyes (13) more times without losing than his 12 games against Allardyce in the Premier League.

• In the past five seasons (including 2020-21), Tottenham have lost just two of their 28 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W20 D6), with those defeats coming against West Brom (May 2018) and Newcastle (August 2019).

• This is Spurs boss Mourinho’s first home Premier League meeting with West Brom since April 2018 with Man United, losing 1-0 against the Baggies, who were bottom of the table and would go on to be relegated.

• West Brom have conceded 26 Premier League goals in nine matches under Allardyce, as many as they did in 13 games under Slaven Bilic. The record for most goals conceded in a manager’s first 10 Premier League games at a club is 28, jointly held by Danny Wilson at Barnsley (1997), Nigel Adkins at Southampton (2012) and Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham (2018).

• Since a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in August 2016, West Brom are winless in their last 11 Premier League games in London (D2 L9). The Baggies have lost each of their last five top-flight games in the capital, conceding at least twice each time.