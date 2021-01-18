West Brom-West Ham United Preview

West Ham manager David Moyes is happy to have Sam Allardyce back in the Premier League but is wary of the threat the West Brom coach poses on Tuesday.

Former Hammers boss Allardyce will take West Brom to London Stadium aiming to build on his first win since returning to the top flight.

The ex-England manager, appointed last month, celebrated a breakthrough triumph at the weekend as the Baggies beat local rivals Wolves 3-2.

Moyes said ahead of welcoming Allardyce back to London: “I’m really pleased to have him back in football.

“He’s got the ability and has always recruited well, so from that point of view, if they can get what Sam’s given to clubs before, West Brom will be doing fine – hopefully after tomorrow night.”

Allardyce gave a similar assessment of his talent in the transfer market, describing himself as “very adept” in January, and hopes new signings can help build on the Wolves win.

“We got a boost on Saturday,” he said. “We need to carry on in the next three games before the end of January.

“Hopefully, by then, the players coming in will go on the pitch thinking, ‘We can win this game’.”

But they will find a spirited West Ham side waiting for them this week, as Moyes explained.

“We’re in a decent run at this moment in time, but I don’t take any of it for granted,” he said.

“We know we’re going have to play very well and work really hard in every game to win. I want general consistency over many seasons. I have to say the players are performing really well.

“I want more of the same attitude the players are showing. Their commitment has been brilliant in all the games.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Said Benrahma

West Ham have Michail Antonio back fit and firing in attack and so there is no excuse now for playmaker Benrahma not to start to have an impact behind him. The October signing from Brentford provided two assists in his first three games in the top league but has not contributed another since, creating just five chances in his Premier League career to date.

West Brom – Robert Snodgrass

Snodgrass joined West Brom from West Ham earlier this month, having appeared for just four minutes in the league during the first part of the season. In his debut against Wolves, the midfielder then completed a full 90 minutes for the first time since last January. Snodgrass did not create a single chance and had his only shot blocked but will be motivated to perform at West Ham.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– West Brom lost their previous Premier League meeting with West Ham 2-1 in January 2018. They have not lost consecutive league meetings with the Hammers since the 2005-06 campaign when they were relegated.

– West Ham have won both of their league meetings with promoted sides this season, beating Fulham 1-0 and Leeds United 2-1. They last beat all three promoted clubs in the same campaign in 2016-17 (Burnley, Hull City and Middlesbrough).

– The Hammers are looking to keep four consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since February 2014, when they were managed by West Brom coach Allardyce.

– West Brom scored as many goals in their 3-2 win at Wolves last time out as they had in their previous five away league games combined. However, the Baggies have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 10 Premier League games on the road.

– Allardyce has won 50 per cent of his 22 Premier League games against sides he has formerly managed in the competition (W11 D4 L7). However, he has lost all three such games against West Ham since leaving the Hammers in 2015.