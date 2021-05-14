West Ham United-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Jesse Lingard has excelled since joining West Ham, though it remains unclear as to whether he will be staying with the Hammers next season.

Lingard, on loan from Manchester United, has scored nine goals in 13 Premier League games for West Ham, and on Friday scooped the competition’s player of the month award for April.

It remains to be seen whether United will be willing to sell the attacking midfielder, who is hoping to push himself into England’s Euro 2020 squad.

Asked about Lingard ahead of Saturday’s game with Brighton and Hove Albion, Moyes said: “He’s joined a team in great spirits and were doing great things. He’s added to that and given another dimension too.

“We’ve enjoyed having him and I’m sure he’s enjoyed being here too because he’s given a lot. He’s been back in the England squad and I hope he goes to the Euros and we’ll find out in time whether he’ll be a Manchester United player or not next season.”

West Ham lost 1-0 to Everton last time out, damaging their chances of finishing in the Champions League, though they are most certainly still in the hunt.

Brighton, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to Wolves, though their Premier League status is secure for next season, and Graham Potter reiterated his team need time to build.

“I see how the players have improved and how the team has improved and that gives me a sense of positivity and something to look forward to in the future if we can maintain our performance and our results,” he said.

“Lots of learning, lots of experiences which will make us better. People underestimate time and how that should give you an advantage in terms of stability and learning about each other.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion – Pascal Gross

Pascal Gross has five Premier League assists in 17 games in 2021, three more than he managed in 25 appearances in 2020. The German has also created 44 chances this calendar year, 20 more than any other Brighton player and seven more than he managed in 2020.

West Ham – Michail Antonio

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 13 away Premier League starts (11 goals, 3 assists). Antonio has scored 24 away goals for the Hammers in the Premier League, five more than any other player for the club.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Brighton have dropped 23 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season and have lost five matches after taking the lead – in their first three seasons in the competition, the Seagulls only lost six such matches.

– West Ham have won eight away Premier League matches this season, only winning more in two top-flight seasons: 10 in 1926-27 (finished sixth) and nine in 1985-86 (finished third).

– Brighton have kept six clean sheets in their nine home Premier League matches in 2021, only one fewer than they managed in their previous two calendar years combined (seven – five in 2019, two in 2020).

– West Ham have faced Brighton more often (seven) without ever winning than they have any other opponent in the Premier League (D4 L3).

– Brighton have never failed to score in their seven Premier League meetings with West Ham. The last four between the sides have ended level, while the Seagulls won each of the first three.