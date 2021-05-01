West Ham United-Burnley Preview

West Ham boss David Moyes is refusing to give up on a top-four finish in the Premier League ahead of Monday’s clash with lowly Burnley.

The Hammers have lost back-to-back matches, including a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of fourth-placed Chelsea, to lose ground on the Champions League spots.

Following Chelsea’s win against Fulham on Saturday, West Ham are six points behind their London rivals with this game in hand at Turf Moor to come.

Moyes accepts it will be tough for his side to make up that deficit on the Blues with five games left, but the Scotsman is taking solace from the fact that a Europa League spot is still in their grasp.

“I don’t think Monday’s game will settle where we will finish either way,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a decisive moment – there are still some games to come afterward.

“We’ve been using the words all year that we’ve been trying to hang on to the coattails of the teams up there. Most of the year we’ve been one of the teams chasing.

“We’ve had a good season. A lot of things have worked for us and I’m still hoping we can attempt to get the big one. But if we don’t, I’d settle for whatever else comes next.”

Burnley can potentially move 12 points clear of the relegation zone – and effectively confirm another season of Premier League football – with victory at home to West Ham.

Manager Sean Dyche, who has been strongly linked with the Crystal Palace job, is now targeting some consistency on the back of last week’s surprise 4-0 win at Wolves.

“Sometimes you have to look beyond results and how the team is performing and I thought they have been performing well,” he said.

“We have found a balance and have got players fit and we have had a stronger show of ourselves. For me it is about finding consistency in performances.

“We have done very well from game seven with the points return especially with the run of injuries we have had. We enjoyed the result against Wolves but then we parked it quickly.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Chris Wood

The New Zealand striker scored a first-half hat-trick in the emphatic win at Wolves, becoming Burnley’s record Premier League goalscorer in the process with 44 in total. Wood’s form could be bad news for West Ham as he has scored more top-flight goals against them than any other opponent – six in seven games, including a goal in all three appearances at Turf Moor.

West Ham – Jarrod Bowen

Jesse Lingard has been in great form since arriving on loan from Manchester United in January but is a fitness doubt for Monday’s match, while Michail Antonio is also expected to miss out, placing added weight on the shoulders of Bowen. The former Hull City man has been directly involved in five goals in his last five appearances for West Ham, scoring three and setting up two more.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Having won just one of their first seven Premier League games against West Ham (D1 L5), Burnley have won four of their last six against the Hammers (L2), though they did lose the reverse fixture at the London Stadium earlier this season.

– West Ham are winless in three Premier League away games against Burnley (D1 L2), last winning at Turf Moor in May 2017 under Slaven Bilic.

– Burnley are winless in their last seven Premier League home games (D5 L2), which is their longest run without a top-flight victory at Turf Moor since a run of eight between December 1970 and March 1971.

– The visitors have lost consecutive league games for the first time since their opening two of the season. They last lost three in a row in June 2020.

– Sixty-three per cent of Burnley midfielder Dwight McNeil’s Premier League assists have been for Wood goals (10/16) – of all players with at least 15 assists in the competition, McNeil has the highest percentage for one team-mate.