West Ham United-Manchester United Preview

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thrilled not to have to go up against a West Ham team featuring Jesse Lingard when the sides meet on Sunday.

Lingard has been a crucial figure for West Ham since arriving on loan from United, scoring four times and providing one assist.

However, the attacking midfielder will be unable to play against his parent club at Old Trafford, much to Solskajer’s delight.

“For Jesse, it’s really worked out; for David (Moyes), it’s really worked out. And for us as a club as well, because we know that Jesse’s position is a 10 and we’ve got Bruno (Fernandes) there,” Solskjaer said.

“For me, it was a no-brainer to get Jesse the chance to prove himself and play some football again. He’s really been bright for them.

“I think they’ve been brilliant. We played them in the FA Cup not long ago as well. We went to extra time, it was a tight, even game, he’s got players who score goals, creative, defend really well, really difficult on set-plays, and David’s done a tremendous job that we know he’s capable of.

“We’re very happy for him and we know this is a big game for us. We need to consolidate our place in the top two or three, hopefully.”

West Ham beat Leeds United on Monday, with David Moyes’ team moving up to fifth.

Moyes had an unhappy, short-lived spell as United boss in 2013-14, but his West Ham side are fighting for a Champions League place this term.

“I can say we are disappointed, we might be higher up!” Moyes said.

“But truth is players are doing a brilliant job. We have 11 games to go, so many things can change.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Amad Diallo

Diallo announced himself as a United player with a superb goal against Milan in the Europa League on Thursday, and with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani all likely to be out, the youngster could well be called upon again on Sunday.

West Ham – Craig Dawson

Defender Dawson has scored three Premier League goals in 12 games this season, only netting more in 2015-16 and 2016-17 for West Brom (4). He has ended on the winning side in 67% of his Premier League appearances for the club (8/12), the best ratio of any player to play 10 times for the Hammers.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Bruno Fernandes has scored in each of the first 11 calendar months he has made an appearance in the Premier League (February 2020 – March 2021), becoming the first player to achieve that feat since Charlie Austin between August 2014 and January 2016.

•West Ham are looking to become the fourth London team to win at Old Trafford in the league this season, after Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Arsenal. The only previous league campaign in which four London sides have won away to United was in 1986-87 (Charlton, Chelsea, West Ham and Wimbledon).

•United have netted 15 goals in their last three home Premier League games (W2 D1), scoring at least three times in each game. They last scored 3+ goals in four home games in a row between May and September 2011 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

•West Ham have led Manchester United at half-time in each of their last three Premier League games, though have gone on to win just one of those (D1 L1). They are one of four sides to lead the Red Devils at the interval in three consecutive Premier League matches (Arsenal in 1999 to 2000, Chelsea in 2003 to 2004 and Liverpool in 2000 to 2001), with no team doing so for four games in a row.

•United are looking to complete their first league double over West Ham since 2013-14, when they were managed by current Hammers boss Moyes.