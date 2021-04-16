West Ham United-Newcastle United Preview

David Moyes has urged his West Ham players to continue with the same mindset against Newcastle United as they look to strengthen their hold on fourth place.

West Ham have defeated Wolves and Leicester City by the same 3-2 scoreline in their last two games to leapfrog Chelsea into the final Champions League spot. The Hammers host their London rivals in a huge clash next week, but Moyes will continue to take it one game at a time in his side’s pursuit of European football.

“The situation is that we just have to try to win against whoever we’re playing against,” he said. “We’re not sitting here thinking about Chelsea, or Liverpool, or any other teams. All we can do is try to play the games as we have done.

“I don’t know what else we can do other than turn up to every game and give ourselves a good chance of winning it. I’ve got my targets and the players know what they need to do.”

West Ham have won just two of their last 16 Premier League away games against Newcastle and were beaten 2-0 in September’s reverse fixture at the London Stadium.

United have struggled for wins since then but beat Burnley 2-1 last week to open up a six-point gap on the bottom three with a game in hand, and Bruce believes his side may be safe with another win.

“For the last 10 years, it’s been around 35, 36 points for safety, but it might be more this year. Who knows?” he said. “We need to get to the levels we were at the last time at St. James’ Park against Tottenham when we played arguably the best we have all season.

“If we can get a result to go nine points clear before other teams play, that would give everybody a lift.”

KEY PLAYERS

Newcastle – Callum Wilson

The striker returned from a two-month injury lay-off as a second-half substitute against Burnley and has been declared fit by Bruce to start Saturday’s visit of West Ham. Wilson has scored more Premier League goals against West Ham than he has against any other side in the competition, netting eight times in nine appearances.

West Ham – Jarrod Bowen

Jesse Lingard is rightly grabbing all of the headlines at the moment thanks to his stunning form, but Bowen has played a big part for West Ham all season long. The 24-year-old has scored in his last three league matches for United to make it 12 goal involvements for the season – no West Ham player has scored and assisted more.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Newcastle are looking to achieve their fifth Premier League double over West Ham (1993-94, 1994-95, 2010-11 and 2017-18), something they have only done as many times in the competition against Tottenham.

– Since Moyes returned to the club, West Ham are unbeaten in all 22 of their Premier League games against sides in the bottom half of the table (W14 D8). Meanwhile, Newcastle have won just four of their 23 games against sides in the top four since returning to the Premier League in 2017 (D2 L17).

– West Ham have scored three goals in each of their last three Premier League games – they last scored three or more goals in four top-flight games in a row back in August and September 1928.

– The Hammers have gone 3-0 ahead in each of their last three Premier League games – in the competition’s history, only Manchester United have scored the first three goals in four consecutive matches before, doing so twice in February 2010 and September 2011.

– Allan Saint-Maximin has been involved in five goals in his last six Premier League appearances (two goals, three assists), which is as many as in his previous 19 in the competition.