West Ham United-West Brom Preview

Sam Allardyce has told his West Brom players to think about making their families proud by beating West Ham in their final home game of the season.

The Baggies have endured a disappointing campaign and are heading back to the second tier regardless of what happens against West Ham and Leeds United this week.

Allardyce is still unsure if he will be in charge beyond those two games, but he insisted his players do not owe him anything and they should instead focus on themselves and their loved ones.

“I don’t ask them to like me but I ask them to respect what I do for them,” he said. “If I respect them and they respect me, we’ll get the right combination to go and play.

“They want to do it for themselves and their families – they don’t want to do it for me. I’ve always said your first responsibility lies with your family and then there’s the club you work for.

“After that it’s the fans and then the guidance by the manager. But I’m pleased with how hard they have tried. Unfortunately we have come up just short but I can’t knock them.”

While West Brom have little riding on Wednesday’s game, which will be played in front of around 7,500 supporters, West Ham are still fighting for a place in Europe.

They have won just one of their last five matches, most recently drawing 1-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion, but they remain in contention for a Europa League spot at the very least.

However, David Moyes is not expecting an easy time of things at The Hawthorns against already-relegated West Brom.

“It will be disrespectful to think that any club who had been relegated would not be working as hard – just look at Sheffield United the other night beating Everton,” he said.

“Everybody wants to win and the competition in the Premier League is really difficult but if we did qualify for European football it would be worthy of celebration. You are always trying to get more and push up the league. We might even enjoy a couple of beers!”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Brom – Grady Diangana

Diangana was one of the stars of West Brom’s promotion campaign last time out but has struggled this season, scoring just once and failing to assist a goal in 18 appearances.

After being handed a first start in five months for the narrow loss to Liverpool last weekend, the 23-year-old has a chance to prove himself in the top flight against his former club.

West Ham – Michail Antonio

Moyes is continuing to rely on Antonio to lead his line and the forward has more than played his part in West Ham’s impressive campaign.

He has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 14 away Premier League starts – 11 of his own and three assists – and Moyes will be hoping for one last big away-day showing.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– West Brom have won just two of their last 16 Premier League meetings with West Ham (D9 L5), winning 1-0 in April 2014 and 4-2 in September 2016.

– West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over West Brom since 2005-06. The Hammers are unbeaten in four against the Baggies, winning the last two in a row (D2).

– The Hammers are unbeaten in their final Premier League away game in each of the last four seasons (W3 D1). They had lost their previous eight such matches in the competition prior to this run.

– West Brom are winless in their last 15 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D5 L10), since beating Swansea City 3-1 in December 2016. The Baggies have lost all six such games under Allardyce by an aggregate score of 18-2.

– This will be the 24th Premier League meeting between Allardyce and Moyes. Moyes has won 14 of the previous 23 (D3 L6), including each of the last seven in a row.