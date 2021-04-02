West Ham United-Wolverhampton Preview

David Moyes sees no reason why West Ham should not be discussing a potential European campaign next season, but knows there is still a long way to go until that becomes a reality.

With nine games remaining this season, West Ham are well in the hunt for Europe. They sit fifth, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, though the Blues could move away from them over the weekend, while Tottenham and Liverpool may also be above the Hammers by the time Monday’s game with Wolves comes around.

Moyes guided Everton to a Champions League finish in 2004-05, and though he knows it is difficult, he sees no reason why he cannot repeat the feat with West Ham.

“I dream it. I want it,” Moyes told CNN. “I was at Everton and I only finished once in the top four in 11 years. I’ve only been at West Ham 18 months and we’re challenging for top four this year. But anything even with the title of European football would be an incredible success for us.

“Why should West Ham not talk about Europe? West Ham have unbelievable traditions. And if you look at the history of the players they’ve had in the club, so it’s a great football club.”

Wolves were thrashed 4-0 in the reverse fixture in September, but Nuno Espirito Santo says that defeat has played little part in his preparation.

“We’re going to face a very tough opponent, a very good team. They were much better than us,” he said. “That game was a long, long time ago, it’s not the reference for us approaching the game on Monday, because it’s a new team. West Ham are different, we are different, so it’s a new challenge.

“I don’t go so (far) back to prepare for the game of Monday, our reference is more based on the previous performance before the international break.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Pedro Neto

Neto impressed for Portugal against Luxembourg in midweek, setting up two goals after coming on as a substitute for Joao Felix. The youngster has been a major bright spot for Wolves this term, but may well be the subject of interest in the off-season.

West Ham – Jesse Lingard

Lingard’s superb form for West Ham earned him an England recall, and he impressed for Gareth Southgate’s side over the international break. The Manchester United loanee is averaging a goal or an assist every 88 minutes for West Ham in the Premier League this season, scoring five times and assisting two more in 617 minutes.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• There are six players to have had at least 24 shots without scoring a single goal in the Premier League this season, with two of those playing for Wolves – Leander Dendoncker (27) and Adama Traore (24).

• West Ham led 3-0 against Arsenal in their last match before being pegged back to a 3-3 draw, with the Hammers inflicting the same result on Tottenham earlier in the season – it was just the third occasion of a team both failing to win from 3+ goals ahead and avoiding defeat from 3-plus goals behind in a single Premier League campaign, with both Newcastle and West Brom doing so in 2010-11.

• Wolves’ Ruben Neves has scored five Premier League goals this season, his best return in a single campaign in the competition. All five of his goals in 2020-21 have been since January, with the Portuguese the only player to net more than once for Wolves this calendar year.

• Wolves have opened the scoring in just seven Premier League games this season, with no side scoring the first goal in fewer games so far. However, Wolves are the only team to be unbeaten in games in which they’ve scored first this term (W6 D1).

• West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over Wolves since the 1922-23 second division campaign, with this the 28th different season in which they’ve met since then.