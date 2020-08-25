West Rusk alum Tyree Wilson transfers to Texas Tech from A&M

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Matt Wells got a major addition on the defensive side of the ball Monday, as Texas Tech announced that former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyree Wilson signed with the Red Raiders.
Wilson spent two years at Texas A&M, redshirting his first season and recording 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2019.
Wilson has exceptional size for a defensive lineman; he stands 6 foot 6 and weighs 260 pounds. He was a prized recruit coming out of West Rusk High School in New London, choosing the Aggies over offers from Texas, Florida, Baylor, Arkansas and other programs.
The East Texas native joins Michigan State defensive end Brandon Bouyer-Randle and LSU safety Eric Monroe as impact defensive transfers that joined Texas Tech this offseason.
As a traditional transfer, Wilson will have to redshirt the 2020 season unless he receives a waiver to play from the NCAA.