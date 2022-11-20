LUBBOCK, TEXAS (KETK)- Texas Tech Linebacker and West Rusk Native Tyree Wilson announces he will forego his senior season and declare for the NFL draft. Wilson suffered an season ending foot injury on November 12th against Kansas but Wilson says he will be “100% healthy and prepared for the NFL draft workouts and I’m going to prove I’m the best defensive player in the draft”. Tyree is the number two defensive player in this year’s draft. Below his full statement.