Western Hockey League suspends activities for 15 teams

CALGARY, Alberta (AP)The Western Hockey League suspended activities for 15 teams Friday and postponed eight games because of COVID-19 concerns.

The major junior league said Friday that the affected teams – the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Medicine Hat Tigers, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Prince George Cougars, Red Deer Rebels, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Spokane Chiefs, Tri-City Americans, Victoria Royals and Winnipeg Ice – have had players and staff added to the COVID-19 protocols list because of symptoms or positive tests.

The WHL cleared the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Swift Current Broncos to resume all team activities.

Spokane’s scheduled games Saturday in Seattle and Tuesday and Wednesday in Victoria were postponed, along with Prince Albert at Edmonton, and Kelowna at Prince George on Tuesday, and Calgary at Moose Jaw, and Kelowna at Prince George on Wednesday.

”The WHL and our member clubs remain fully committed to playing through the 68-game WHL regular-season schedule and playoffs,” WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said in a statement. ”As we work through the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our priority continues to be to deliver a world-class development experience for WHL players, staff, and officials, and to do so in a safe and healthy manner.”