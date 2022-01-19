Whatley’s late heroics help NC A&T past UNC Asheville 73-71

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Justin Whatley made 1 of 2 foul shots with eight seconds left and North Carolina A&T held of UNC Asheville for a 73-71 win on Wednesday night.

Whatley then turned around on the defensive end to block Tajion Jones’ 3-point attempt just before the horn sounded to preserve the win.

Demetric Horton scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for North Carolina A&T (9-10, 4-1 Big South Conference). David Beatty added 15 points, Marcus Watson 14 and Collin Smith grabbed 10 rebounds.

Drew Pember had 20 points and three blocks for the Bulldogs (10-8, 2-3). Jones had 19 points and six rebounds and Coty Jude scored 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51