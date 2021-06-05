Wheeler’s 22 points helps Sparks sink Sky 68-63

LOS ANGELES (AP)Erica Wheeler scored a season-high 22 points while Amanda Zahui B added 13 points and 10 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Chicago Sky 68-63 on Saturday.

Wheeler had six points in the final 80 seconds on a layup, pull-up jumper and two free throws. The final points came with 30.1 seconds left that made it 67-61.

The Sky (2-7) now have dropped seven straight games and were still missing star Candace Parker, who signed with Chicago in the offseason from Los Angeles. The Sparks showed a tribute video of their former star between the first and second quarter.

Zahui B scored eight consecutive points in a 90-second stretch to tie it at 57-all with 4:57 left. Nia Coffey followed with a layup after a Sky miss and the Sparks (4-3) led the rest of the way.

Te’a Cooper added 13 points for Los Angeles and Coffey scored 10 with nine rebounds. The Sparks are still missing the Ogwumike sisters who are dealing with knee issues.

Kahleah Copper scored 15 points for the Sky (2-7), Ruthy Hebard 14 and Diamond DeShields 10.

