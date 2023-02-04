WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Trazarien White scored 21 points as UNC Wilmington beat William & Mary 70-63 on Saturday.

White also contributed six rebounds for the Seahawks (19-6, 9-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Donovan Newby scored 20 points, going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Shykeim Phillips was 3 of 8 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Chris Mullins led the way for the Tribe (9-16, 4-8) with 19 points. William & Mary also got 14 points from Tyler Rice. In addition, Jake Milkereit had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.