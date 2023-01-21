LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)CJ White scored 21 points and Little Rock beat Tennessee State 89-77 on Saturday.

White had seven rebounds and five assists for the Trojans (6-15, 2-6 Ohio Valley Conference), who snapped a six-game skid. D.J. Smith hit 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range and scored 18 with six rebounds. Deantoni Gordon shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Tigers (11-10, 3-5) were by Jr. Clay’s 33 points and six assists. Dedric Boyd had 12 points. Zion Griffin pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Little Rock visits Morehead State while Tennessee State visits Southeast Missouri State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.