White Sox recall RHP Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
September 19 2021 12:00 am

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)The Chicago White Sox recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

The AL Central-leading White Sox begin a three-game set at Oakland on Tuesday night, and Lambert reportedly will start the series opener.

Right-hander Matt Foster was optioned to Charlotte to make room on the roster. The reliever is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA in 33 appearances with Chicago this year.

The 26-year-old Lambert is making his third big league start – all coming this year. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three appearances with the White Sox this season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51