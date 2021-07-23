Whitecaps FC-Los Angeles FC Preview

Bob Bradley insisted “execution” is the primary problem for his Los Angeles FC side, after their last-gasp defeat to Portland Timbers left them further off the pace in the Western Conference.

LAFC lost 2-1 to the Timbers in midweek, going down to Felipe Mora’s 92nd-minute effort.

Bradley’s team had 17 attempts to Portland’s seven, yet could not capitalize after Carlos Vela had canceled out Diego Valeri’s early opener.

“It’s execution (not experience),” Bradley explained ahead of the meeting with Vancouver Whitecaps.

“If you create advantages it’s about executing, getting the second or third goal it’s about the timing, getting the pass, the touch, the cross, the runs (right). The part that cost us even more is not playing until the end and having guys fall asleep at the very end.

“If you look at our history we’re a team which has scored two, three, four, five goals often and this year it’s one or two goals – we heaven’t done enough to get the second goal or the third goal.

“Unless you take advantage of the advantages you create, your margins to take three points become too small.”

Vancouver, meanwhile, have won just one of their last six games. However, the Whitecaps will be buoyed by the fact they are finally able to return home.

Having been based in Utah due to travel restrictions between the United States and Canada, Vancouver’s squad will be playing home games back at BC Place.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the prospect of returning to Vancouver,” said sporting director Axel Schuster.

“We always understood that first the situation in our community has to change into a positive for everyone and for that we will be forever grateful to all our front-line heroes, who work tirelessly to keep British Columbians safe.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LAFC – Carlos Vela

Vela has scored twice in his last two appearances, doubling his tally from the first half of the campaign. At least, if their talisman is in form, LAFC can be confident of a playoff place.

Vancouver Whitecaps – Cristian Dajome

The Whitecaps are hardly blessed with goalscorers, but Cristian Dajome is making his case this season, with five goals in total.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– LAFC is unbeaten in three home matches against the Whitecaps (W2 D1), including scoring six times in each of the last two meetings at Banc of California Stadium. Only the LA Galaxy (in 86 games vs Colorado Rapids) has scored at least six goals three times against a single opponent in MLS history.

– LAFC came from 1-0 down to equalize with Portland before conceding the winning goal in stoppage time. LAFC is one of two teams (along with the New York Red Bulls) without a point from a losing position this season.

– Vancouver is winless in 12 straight away matches (D3 L9) though the Whitecaps have managed to draw their last two on the road. The Whitecaps have scored twice in each of their last two on the road after scoring a total of five goals in their previous 12 away matches.

– Vela scored LAFC’s lone goal in the 2-1 defeat to Portland on Wednesday. It was Vela’s first goal away from Banc of California Stadium since September 2019 at Minnesota United.

– The Whitecaps-Dynamo match on Tuesday featured just one shot on target (by Houston). It was the first game with just one shot on target in MLS since a September 2020 meeting between FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia.