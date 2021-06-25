Whitecaps FC-Sounders FC Preview

Marc Dos Santos is unfazed by Vancouver Whitecaps’ poor run of form heading into Saturday’s trip to Supporters’ Shield leaders Seattle Sounders.

The Caps were defeated by a 93rd-minute goal from Efrain Alvarez in a topsy-turvy 2-1 loss to Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday to make it five successive defeats.

Dos Santos is under pressure to turn things around, but Vancouver’s next game could not be any tougher – a trip to the division’s only unbeaten side, the Sounders.

Despite the daunting task his side face, the Canadian is not listening to any talk over his future.

“To be very honest with you, I had a great sleep last night. It was good,” he said. “I stopped worrying too much about things that are a little bit out of my control.

“In sports, that’s not something that helps you as a coach. The only thing that matters is the next 24 hours, so I want to make sure that we focus now on what’s next.”

While the Caps were undone by a late goal in midweek, the Sounders required a late Raul Ruidiaz penalty to overcome Real Salt Lake 2-1 on home soil.

Brian Schmetzer’s side have made a club-record unbeaten start to the campaign, which the man in charge puts down to a team effort, rather than individuals standing out.

“There’s been a lot of good performances from a lot of different people,” Schmetzer said. “The collective will always be stronger than the individual.

“The team in there has been coached well, believes in what they’re doing and that is showing in their play.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seattle Sounders – Fredy Montero

All eyes have rightly been on Ruidiaz, who scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season in midweek to tie Javier Hernandez at the top of the MLS scoring charts. Others have also played their part, with Montero chipping in with a couple of goals early in the season. Saturday’s clash will mark the first time the Colombian has faced Vancouver since swapping clubs in March.

Vancouver Whitecaps – Lucas Cavallini

With just eight goals to their name all season, the Whitecaps are among the lowest scorers in the division. Dos Santos could do with designated player Cavallini stepping up. He scored six goals in 18 games last season, but has just one in nine outings this time around.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Seattle are unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches against Vancouver (W8 D3, including playoffs), which is the Sounders’ third-longest unbeaten run against any single MLS opponent. Seattle are currently on a 14-game unbeaten streak against the Earthquakes and also had a 14-game unbeaten streak against Chivas USA from 2009-2014.

– The Sounders have not lost any of their 10 matches this season, which sets a team record for longest unbeaten streak to start an MLS season. The streak is the longest in MLS since Real Salt Lake started the 2014 season with a 12-game unbeaten streak, which tied the league record with three other teams.

– In Vancouver’s 2-1 loss against the Galaxy, the club scored in the 92nd minute only to concede in the next minute. It was just the third time since 2009 that a team has scored a game-tying goal in the 92nd-minute or later and lost in regular season play, joining Chicago (2018) and Seattle (2012).

– Raul Ruidiaz scored his eighth goal of the season, netting the game winner in Seattle’s 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake. The 88th-minute goal was the second-latest game-winning penalty in Seattle history, bested only by Clint Dempsey, who scored a 94th-minute game-winning penalty in August 2017 against Minnesota.

– Janio Bikel scored the first goal of his MLS career in Vancouver’s 2-1 loss to the Sounders. The last three goals scored by Vancouver were all by players scoring their first goal with the club (Bikel, Brian White and Deiber Caicedo).