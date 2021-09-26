White’s goal helps Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 1-0

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP)Brian White scored a goal in his second consecutive game and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday night.

Vancouver (8-9-9) has just one loss in its last 13 games.

White flicked home a header off an entry pass played by Russell Teibert to give the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute. The 25-year White scored for Vancouver in its 1-1 tie with last Sunday.

Maxime Crepeau tied his season high with seven saves for the Whitecaps.

Dallas (6-12-9) is winless in its last five games.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51