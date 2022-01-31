JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Brion Whitley came off the bench to score 18 points, leading Southern to a 75-64 win over Jackson State on Monday night.

P.J. Byrd had 15 points for Southern (12-9, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tyrone Lyons added 12 points. Terrell Williams had 10 points.

Chance Moore had 16 points for Jackson State (4-16, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. He also had eight turnovers. Malachi Wideman added 12 points. Jayveous McKinnis had nine points and five blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com