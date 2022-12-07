VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP)Cam Whitmore scored 21 points and Villanova beat Penn 70-59 on Wednesday night.

Whitmore added six rebounds for the Wildcats (4-5). Eric Dixon scored 12 points, going 4 of 7 (2 for 3 from distance). Caleb Daniels shot 3 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Quakers (5-7) were led by Jordan Dingle, who posted 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Max Martz added 15 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.