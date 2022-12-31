MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Brandon Whitney scored 20 points as Montana beat Idaho 67-56 on Saturday night.

Whitney also contributed five rebounds for the Grizzlies (7-7, 1-1 Big Sky). Josh Bannan scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Aanen Moody recorded nine points.

The Vandals (6-9, 0-2) were led in scoring by Isaac Jones, who finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Nigel Burris added nine points and six rebounds for Idaho. In addition, Divant’e Moffitt had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Montana visits Northern Arizona while Idaho hosts Sacramento State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.