FAIRFIELD, CONN. (AP)Luca Stanzani threw four touchdowns and ran for another and Long Island ended its season holding off Sacred Heart 37-34 on Saturday.

Long Island built a 37-10 lead when Stanzani ran it from 13 yards out with 3:32 left in the third quarter.

Stanzani, a true freshman from Clearwater, Florida, helped boost the Sharks’ (4-7, 4-3) fortunes when he took over as the starting quarterback a month ago and ignited a four-game winning streak.

Malik Grant finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns and 110 yards on the ground for the Pioneers (5-6, 3-4).

