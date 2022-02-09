BOSTON (AP)Sukhmail Mathon’s three-point play with 1.3 seconds left carried Boston University to a 75-74 win over Army on Wednesday night.

Walter Whyte matched his season high with 21 points, Javante McCoy had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Daman Tate scored 12 points for Boston University (17-9, 8-5 Patriot League).

Sukhmail Mathon finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

Josh Caldwell had 19 points and five steals for the Black Knights (13-12, 7-6). Jalen Rucker added 19 points. Chris Mann had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Terriers evened the season series against the Black Knights. Army defeated Boston University 73-63 on Jan. 13.

