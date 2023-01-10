NEW YORK (AP)Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 27 points as St. Francis Brooklyn beat Hartford 78-73 on Tuesday night.

Wilcox also contributed five rebounds for the Terriers (7-9). Zion Bethea scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added five assists. Larry Moreno shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight assists.

Briggs McClain led the way for the Hawks (4-14) with 22 points. Michael Dunne added 15 points and four assists for Hartford. In addition, Lorenzo Washington finished with nine points and three steals. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Hawks.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.