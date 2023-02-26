PROVO, Utah (AP)Rudi Williams had 21 points in BYU’s 87-61 victory over San Francisco on Saturday.

Williams added seven assists for the Cougars (17-14, 7-9 West Coast Conference). Fousseyni Traore scored 17 points while finishing 7 of 13 from the floor, and added 14 rebounds and five assists. Gideon George shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Dons (18-13, 7-9) were led in scoring by Khalil Shabazz, who finished with 21 points and two steals. Ndewedo Newbury added seven points for San Francisco. Marcus Williams also put up seven points.

BYU took the lead with 13:33 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 40-27 at halftime, with Traore racking up 11 points. BYU pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 23 points. They outscored San Francisco by 13 points in the final half, as Rudi Williams led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

