Williams leads Gardner-Webb over NC Central 83-58

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)D’Maurian Williams had 16 points and seven rebounds as Gardner-Webb easily defeated North Carolina Central 83-58 on Monday night.

Julien Soumaoro had 14 points for the Bulldogs (4-3), who picked up their fourth straight win. Zion Williams added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Eric Boone had seven rebounds for the Eagles (2-5). Randy Miller Jr., whose 12 points per game coming into the contest led the Eagles, made just 1 of 11 shots.

