BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Terrell Williams scored 17 points and Tyrone Lyons recorded 11 points and 13 rebounds to lift Southern to a 72-58 win over Alabama State on Monday night, the Jaguars’ eighth straight home victory.

Brion Whitley added 15 points and Jayden Saddler had 10 points and five steals for Southern (14-9, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Isaiah Range had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Hornets (7-17, 5-6). Juan Reyna added 15 points. Trace Young had eight rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers.

