BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)KJ Williams tied a season-high 35 points with 10 rebounds and LSU ended a 14-game losing streak in beating Vanderbilt 84-77 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (13-15, 2-13 SEC) snapped Vanderbilt’s five-game win streak while ending what was the nation’s third longest losing streak entering Wednesday.

Williams also scored 35 points and had 10 rebounds in LSU’s only other conference win when it beat Wake Forest 72-70 on Dec. 10 in Atlanta.

Adam Miller scored 18 points making 9 of 10 foul shots for LSU which overall went 21 of 27 from the foul line compared to the Commodores’ 14-of-27 effort.

Liam Robbins scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Vanderbilt (15-13, 8-7), Tyrin Lawrence scored 19 shooting 8 of 12 and Trey Thomas and reserve Colin Smith scored 11 apiece.

Williams made a layup, came up with a steal on Robbins and fed Miller for a layup. Then, after getting rejected by Robbins, Williams followed the block after regaining control and scored on a jumpshot to give the Tigers a 58-53 lead and they led from there.

Vanderbilt hosts Florida Saturday. LSU faces Mississippi on the road Saturday.

