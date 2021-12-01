Williams scores 14 to lead Troy over Rust College 81-48

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ala. (AP)Desmond Williams had 14 points as Troy routed Rust College 81-48 on Wednesday night.

Duke Deen pitched in with 10 points and seven assists for Trojans (5-3). Rifen Miguel added nine rebounds.

Ronald Strothers had 14 points to lead the Bearcats.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51