WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Charlie Williams’ 15 points off of the bench helped William & Mary to a 69-67 victory against UNC Wilmington on Saturday night.

Williams shot 2 of 5 from the field and 11 for 12 from the line for the Tribe (8-10, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Anders Nelson scored 15 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added five assists. Ben Wight shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Seahawks (14-5, 4-2) were led by Trazarien White, who recorded 21 points and eight rebounds. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 14 points and seven rebounds for UNC Wilmington. Jamarii Thomas also had 12 points.

Williams scored 12 points in the first half and William & Mary went into the break trailing 39-36. Nelson put up nine second-half points and William & Mary secured the victory after a second half that featured five lead changes and was tied five times.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. William & Mary visits No. 22 Charleston while UNC Wilmington hosts Elon.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.