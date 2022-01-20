Williams scores 18 to lead Troy over Louisiana-Monroe 73-65

MONROE, La. (AP)Zay Williams registered 18 points and seven rebounds as Troy topped Louisiana-Monroe 73-65 on Thursday night.

Duke Deen had 14 points for Troy (13-5, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Duke Miles added 11 points. TK Smith had 11 points.

Russell Harrison had 15 points for the Warhawks (10-9, 2-5). Andre Jones added 13 points. Koreem Ozier had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

