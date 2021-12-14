Williams scores 19 to lift Troy over Alabama A&M 66-57

Sports
Posted:

TROY, Ala. (AP)Desmond Williams had 19 points as Troy beat Alabama A&M 66-57 on Tuesday night.

Khalyl Waters had 12 points for the Trojans (7-4). Zay Williams added seven rebounds.

Jalen Johnson had 15 points for the Bulldogs (1-7), whose losing streak reached seven games. Garrett Hicks added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

